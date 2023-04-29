Oil City Council members discussed at their meeting Thursday the National Guard armory property in Hasson Heights that the city has the option to take over as the owner.
City manager Mark Schroyer said he toured the facility earlier in the year and thought using it for a public safety facility would be a good fit. He added that he would like to take city staff on a tour of the armory.
The six candidates for the three Venango County commissioner positions answered questions on various topics — the county budget, tourism, education and blight among them — during a public forum Friday sponsored by the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce.
Witherup Fabrication and Erection received the 2023 Business of the Year Award at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce 110th anniversary celebration on Thursday evening, held at Debence Antique Music World in downtown Franklin.
Maria C. Battista, a Republican candidate for the Judge of the Superior Court in the May 16 primary election, believes she will bring “a fresh perspective to the court,” thanks in part to being a Clarion County resident and being a former Venango County assistant district attorney.
On a near daily basis, provided the weather is agreeable, you can count on finding Knox residents Bill and Julie Rogers riding their bicycles somewhere along the trail system in Clarion or Venango counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrats advanced four gun-control bills in Pennsylvania’s state House of Representatives on Wednesday, after years of a virtual standstill on legislation amid a politically divided government.
Megan Martin, a candidate for Commonwealth Court judge in the May 16 primary election, said she is in the middle of a “barnstorming campaign” that will take her to every county in the state by the end of the month.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job” and extend the run of America’s oldest president for another four years.
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens to safety, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country’s two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations are co…
Montgomery County President Judge Carolyn Carluccio, who is seeking the Republican nomination for state Supreme Court justice in the May 16 primary, believes politics has entered Pennsylvania’s courts, and that must end.
A new curriculum for social-emotional learning (SEL) was unanimously approved at Monday night’s meeting of the Franklin school board, following discussion of the curriculum and whether to vote on it that night.
When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.
WASHINGTON — (AP) At age 93, struggling with the effects of a stroke, heart failure and recurrent cancer, Teri Sheridan was ready to end her life using New Jersey’s law that allows medically assisted suicide — but she was bedbound, too sick to travel.
When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.
CLARION — It was a candidates night at the Main Street Center in Clarion on Tuesday, as hopefuls for Clarion County commissioner had their respective opportunities to show the public why they are the right candidate to lead the county.
In 2003, there were 18 local military veterans who wanted to make a difference in their community. Twenty later, the Veterans Entombment and Testimonial Service (V.E.T.S.) Honor Guard continues with that mission.
Spring sunshine streamed down on the budding trees in Franklin’s Fountain Park on Wednesday morning as community members gathered for the second We Walk for Suzette memorial walk honoring Suzette Nellis.
About 75 people seeking to make an informed decision during the May 16 primary election were on hand at the Scrubgrass Grange to hear six candidates for Venango County commissioner state their positions.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A top Republican state lawmaker is giving a withering assessment of a key element of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal, suggesting Monday that the Democrat’s tax incentive to attract more people into Pennsylvania’s ranks of police officers, nurses and teachers will not pa…