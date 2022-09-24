Oil City Council members gave their blessing to a plan to bring a bike share program to Venango County at the panel’s meeting Thursday.
Kristin Hauser, the assistant executive director of the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) and the Northwest PA Mobility Alliance, outlined for council the proposal that would include three locations in Oil City.
About 30 Cranberry Township residents registered their opposition to the proposed Cypress Creek Renewables solar farm — on property between Bucktail Road and Cranberry-Rockland Road — during a conditional use hearing on Thursday at the municipal building.
CLARION — This year’s Autumn Leaf Festival will include a children’s carnival as the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry has reached a last-minute agreement with Punxsutawney-based “Mike’s Magical Entertainment.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Intensifying its fight against high inflation, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaled more large rate hikes to come — an aggressive pace that will heighten the risk of an e…
About 40 people gathered Wednesday in Rhoades Hall at PennWest/Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City as members of the Mu Xi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Society of Nursing hosted a candle lighting ceremony for 36 fallen nurses.
Venango County Regional Planning Commission members discussed and took action on several land development proposals and heard an update on the new comprehensive plan in the works for the county during their monthly meeting Tuesday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his allies seized on the drawn-out processing and counting in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to fuel his claims that fraud cost him victory in the battleground state.
The Venango County Economic Development Authority was awarded a $3.2 million federal Economic Development Administration grant Tuesday for renovations to the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square building in downtown Oil City.
LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom and the world bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds in the streets of London and at Windsor Castle — to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area continues its weekly drop, but is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.93, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
A long, contentious discussion about removing the ballot drop box from near the entrance to the Courthouse Annex in Franklin ensued at a special meeting of the Venango County Elections Board on Friday.
LONDON (AP) — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday to more people joining…
The area’s oil region, with its rich history of oil and industry and still boasting a legacy of manufacturing and a landscape of woods and rivers, drew the Society for Industrial Archeology to northwest Pennsylvania for the organization’s annual fall tour.
BLUE BELL (AP) — In a community college gymnasium in an affluent Philadelphia suburb, John Fetterman strode on to a makeshift stage to cheers and stood at a podium beneath a massive “Women for Fetterman” banner.
Franklin High School fans who are headed to Oil City tonight for the Oilers-Knights football game have been asked by Oil City school officials to park just below the high school at Venango Technology Center.
A big crowd gathered along West First Street and children scrambled to pick up candy as the joint Oil City and Cranberry homecoming parade rolled through Oil City’s West End on Thursday in cool, pleasant conditions.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,250 points Tuesday, its steepest sell-off in more than two years, after a government report showed that inflation is maintaining a surprisingly strong grip on the U.S. economy.