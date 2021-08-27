Oil City Manager Mark Schroyer discussed updates to City Hall at Thursday’s city council meeting.
Council member Ron Gustafson shared his opinion that the amount it would cost to either build or refurbish a new location for city operations would be similar to the cost of updating the current location, and would leave an empty building to be dealt with on top of it.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and…
By ROBERT BURNS AND DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the day’s deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He promised to avenge the deaths of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack, declaring to t…
Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between exit 64 — Clarion/New Bethlehem Route 66 south —to Exit 70 Strattanville — Route 322 due to a camper rollover, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Both lanes are blocked near mile marker 70. Estimated reopen time is 1:15 but c…
CLARION — The former tenant of a Clarion apartment building on Wednesday entered a guilty plea to aggravated arson, risking bodily injury, a first-degree felony, in Clarion County plea and sentence court.
Valley Grove School Board members this week approved the review of the district’s school safety plan, which includes clear language regarding masking while at school and how the district will manage the situation as the school year begins and moves forward.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, the Democratic governor wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders.
Route 28 in Redbank Township is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure is between the intersection of Route 28 with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Monday that hearings will begin this week as he committed to carrying out a "full forensic investigation" of the state's 2020 presidential election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine today, a milestone that could lift public confidence in the shots and spur more companies, universities and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden pledged firmly on Friday to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan - and all Afghans who aided the war effort, too - as officials confirmed that U.S. military helicopters flew beyond the Kabul airport to scoop up 169 Americans seeking to evacuate.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Friday he is putting a different senator in charge of an "election integrity" undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style "forensic investigation" of Pennsylvania's 2020 presid…
The day before he was supposed to start fourth grade, Francisco Rosales was admitted to a Dallas hospital with COVID-19, struggling to breathe, with dangerously low oxygen levels and an uncertain outcome.
Oil City’s third BridgeFest event coordinated by the Oil City Main Street Program and Oil City Arts Council will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday on the Center Street and Veterans bridges.