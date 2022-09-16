Nolan Harriger, 4, and Logan Harriger, 18 months, joyfully collect candy as they watch the Oil City homecoming parade go by on West First Street. The brothers and their parents, Andy and Krista Harriger, came out Thursday to cheer on older brother Sawyer Harriger, 10, who was riding in the parade. Sawyer is on the Little Drillers team.
Siblings Eliana Phenicie, 4, Bryson Phenicie, 6, and Carlie Phenicie, 8, collect candy thrown to them during the Oil City homecoming parade Thursday while their mother, Sara Phenicie, and father, Eric Phenicie, (not pictured), sit nearby.
A big crowd gathered along West First Street and children scrambled to pick up candy as the joint Oil City and Cranberry homecoming parade rolled through Oil City’s West End on Thursday in cool, pleasant conditions.
The parade, which started by the Penelec building, ended at the Central Avenue Plaza, where festivities continued with a pep rally and bonfire.
BLUE BELL (AP) — In a community college gymnasium in an affluent Philadelphia suburb, John Fetterman strode on to a makeshift stage to cheers and stood at a podium beneath a massive “Women for Fetterman” banner.
Franklin High School fans who are headed to Oil City tonight for the Oilers-Knights football game have been asked by Oil City school officials to park just below the high school at Venango Technology Center.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,250 points Tuesday, its steepest sell-off in more than two years, after a government report showed that inflation is maintaining a surprisingly strong grip on the U.S. economy.
An update on the West 12th and Liberty streets intersection project during Franklin City Council’s meeting on Monday evening included a discussion of a possible ordinance for a one-way street on a portion of 12th — between Liberty and Buffalo streets — to allow for angled parking.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area is just above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.98, as the average prices in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties continue to fall weekly, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Franklin’s Bandstand Park was filled with hundreds of people on Saturday as the park went to the dogs — and an assortment of other critters — yet for another year during Precious Paws Animal Rescue’s fifth annual PetFest.
HARRISBURG (AP) — More than 1.7 million public and private school students in Pennsylvania will be able to get breakfast for free under a plan that will begin next month and run through the school year, officials announced Friday.
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III vowed in his first speech as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s “lifelong service” with his own modernizing stamp, as Britain entered an uncertain new age under a new sovereign.
LONDON (AP) — On her 21st birthday in 1947, Princess Elizabeth went on the radio and made a promise to Britain and its Commonwealth nations: She pledged that “my whole life, whether it be short or long, will be devoted to your service.”
The annual Music in Oil Country marching band festival is back at the Oil City High School athletic complex on Saturday, and this year’s event will feature 11 high school bands and one college band spanning seven counties.
The bond between humans and pets will once again be on display, along with several new additions and attractions, when the fifth annual PetFest takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Franklin’s Bandstand Park.
BROOKVILLE — For four decades, the Jefferson/Clarion Head Start program has been helping students overcome developmental problems, a service that U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson recently recognized in an address at the U.S. Capitol, during which he said Head Start is “play with a purpose.”
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania will participate in just one debate, his campaign said Wednesday, after weeks of his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressuring Fetterman and aggressively questioning the severity of his lingering health problems f…
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Venango County is on par with the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.01, as the average prices in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties continue to fall weekly, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.
A Franklin man is facing 271 charges relating to allegations that he sexually abused a young girl at a residence in Oil City over the course of more than five years, between January 2017 and March 2022, and gave alcohol to two other minors at the residence in 2020.