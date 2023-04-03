The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.
KNOX — Once every month, the former home economics classroom in Keystone High School is turned into a restaurant. On Friday, it became the “Snack Shack,” operated by special needs students in the life skills class.
Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Friday his office and local police are working around the clock investigating the murder of Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis, whose body was found Monday morning in the area of the West End bike trail in Oil City.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
LEEPER — In December, there was concern that the Leeper Senior Center would close at the end of March. Three months later, the center, which is operated by the Clarion County Area Agency on Aging, is still in operation — and will remain so.
The death of Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, has been ruled as a homicide, according to a joint news release from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh and Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the Commonwealth involving threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.
Valley Grove School District’s pre-K program that launched at Valley Grove Elementary School this school year already has begun to produce positive results, and staff members and the district are “really happy” with it, according to Superintendent Kevin Briggs.
It didn’t take long after the war between Russia and Ukraine started late February of last year for former Emlenton resident Dan Hurrelbrink to get an up-close look at the toll it had begun to take on Ukrainian refugees.
Flashing beacons have been installed and are waiting to be turned on at the Route 8 intersection with Polk Cutoff in Sandycreek Township, one of the final steps in the state’s recent Route 8 improvement project.
Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.
This month marked two years since Oil City Hospitality, a Richmond, Virginia-based company, purchased the former Days Inn Hotel. So, Oil City Manager Mark Schroyer, who during a recent discussion with a company representative, posed a question and laid out a suggestion.