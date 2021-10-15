Oil City Council members were told Thursday the upcoming East Second Street paving project could face significant delays due to cost and supply issues.

City manager Mark Schroyer said the city has received $2,558,742 from PennDOT for the work that calls for the road and sidewalks to be fixed. Schroyer said the city will be responsible to pay for work on the water and sewer lines along East Second.

Spanky's robber sought
Spanky's robber sought

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police were continuing their search Thursday evening for a man who robbed Spanky’s Tobacco World on Riverside Drive in Cranberry Township earlier Thursday.

Shapiro launches campaign, ties GOP field to 'big lie'
Shapiro launches campaign, ties GOP field to 'big lie'

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Launching his Pennsylvania gubernatorial campaign Wednesday, Democratic attorney general Josh Shapiro sought to tie the crowded Republican field to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn last year’s election.

More fun in the sun
More fun in the sun

Two-year-old Breslin Reinsel and her older brother, five-year-old Lexin Reinsel, of Oil City, spent Monday afternoon playing in the warm sun at Hasson Park. These enjoyable Indian summer temperatures in the mid to high 70s are expected to continue all week.

Clarion Hospital earns award
Clarion Hospital earns award

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion Hospital was recognized Monday for achieving food, beverage and procurement standards throughout the hospital at the bronze level by the Healthsystem of Pennsylvania (HAP).

Autumn Leaf Festival wraps up with tractor show
Autumn Leaf Festival wraps up with tractor show

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The 68th Clarion Autumn Leaf Festival ended like it began, under sunny skies. The tractor show brought dozens of antique tractors, “hit and miss” engines and lawn tractors to Clarion’s Main Street.

Paws in the park
Paws in the park

Several area residents brought their dogs to Fountain Park in Franklin on Thursday to soak up the warmth and sunshine.

Pfizer's request to OK shots for kids a relief for parents

  • By JENNIFER McDERMOTT and LAURAN NEERGAARD Associated Press

Parents tired of worrying about classroom outbreaks and sick of telling their elementary school-age children no to sleepovers and family gatherings felt a wave of relief Thursday when Pfizer asked the U.S. government to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 5 to 11.

Quiet election coming up as many are looking toward '22
Quiet election coming up as many are looking toward '22

  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

The November general election is less than a month away, but talk around these parts is much more focused on what’s coming next year as races for Pennsylvania governor and one U.S. Senate seat here are drawing many candidates and much interest.