Oil City firefighters were out and about Friday in the downtown areas collecting donations for the annual fireworks show that will end the evening with a bang at the city’s Jolly July 3rd Festival.

The firefighters were stationed at spots in both the North and South Side business districts.

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Front Page

Cranberry OKs fowl ordinance

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Cranberry Township supervisors unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance regulating the keeping of fowl in Cranberry Township at their meeting Thursday evening.

Front Page

Franklin board discusses possible softball field move

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin School Board members may vote next week on a motion to move the school district’s softball field from the grounds of Sandycreek Elementary to behind the high school in the area of the tennis courts.

Front Page

Knox takes 'wait and see' stand on EMS authority

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN For The Clarion News

KNOX — Area ambulance services are facing funding and staffing shortages, and emergency medical services officials predict the same challenges will soon hit area volunteer fire departments.

Archers take aim at Two Mile; IBO national event in full swing
Front Page

Archers take aim at Two Mile; IBO national event in full swing

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Neither rain nor threat of rain could dampen the spirits of the hundreds of archers from many states who converged on Two Mile Run County Park on Friday for the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) Triple Crown National Championship.

Front Page

Polk robbery suspect also faces kidnap charges in OC

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man already facing charges for allegedly masterminding the robbery of an elderly couple in Polk last year is now facing additional charges related to incidents in Oil City shortly after the Polk robbery that involved two women.

Clarion wins state title
Front Page

Clarion wins state title

After coming up one win short of a state championship in 2017, the Clarion High School baseball team had no such problem Thursday morning at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Free

Clarion wins baseball state title

The Clarion Area High School baseball team captured the PIAA Class A baseball championship today with its 4-1 victory over  DuBois Central Catholic in State College.

Front Page

Venango County gets stream clean-up grant

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County has been awarded $112,479 in grant funds from the state Department of Environmental Protection for abandoned mine land and abandoned mine drainage cleanup efforts.

Front Page

2 more men charged for Polk robbery last year

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Two more men are facing charges in connection with an incident last summer in Polk Borough in which police say two men broke into a home and tied up and robbed the couple who live there.

A little more rain helps out
Front Page

A little more rain helps out

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

It’s hard to believe there could be such a thing as “too much sun” in northwest Pennsylvania, but rain has finally come to a dry and thirsty area this week after weeks of virtually cloudless sunshine.

Front Page

Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges

MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to give them back.

Front Page

OC panel discusses 5 curriculum options

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City School Board curriculum committee on Monday discussed five options for lessons on sexual harassment and bullying that would be taught at the elementary and middle school levels.

Front Page

Contractor had been dismissed from library fall suit

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

One of the contractors initially named in a civil lawsuit related to a Cranberry woman’s fall down the steps of the Oil City Library in 2015 that caused fatal injuries to he woman was dismissed from the lawsuit in 2018.