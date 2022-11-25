Franklin’s downtown business district is seen from the gazebo in Fountain Park. Several stores in downtown Franklin and Oil City will be participating in special promotions for the Christmas shopping season, including Black Friday today and Small Business Saturday on Saturday.
Franklin’s downtown business district is seen from the gazebo in Fountain Park. Several stores in downtown Franklin and Oil City will be participating in special promotions for the Christmas shopping season, including Black Friday today and Small Business Saturday on Saturday.
With Small Business Saturday coming up tomorrow, many local businesses across the tri-county area are offering special promotions on the day itself and the weeks ahead to encourage people to come out and shop local for Christmas.
“Of course we want people to shop small all year, but Small Business Saturday is really a day that highlights small merchants not just in our town but everywhere,” said Kathy Bailey, head of the Oil City Main Street Program.
With Small Business Saturday coming up tomorrow, many local businesses across the tri-county area are offering special promotions on the day itself and the weeks ahead to encourage people to come out and shop local for Christmas.
Thanksgiving spirit filled the kitchen Wednesday morning at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City as volunteers were hard at work preparing for today’s annual turkey day meal delivery by the members of Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches.
Although state Rep. R. Lee James and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson are in agreement that staving off closure of Polk State Center is a community priority, they are in disagreement on a proposed alternative.
Although state Rep. R. Lee James and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson are in agreement that staving off closure of Polk State Center is a community priority, they are in disagreement on a proposed alternative.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Inflation is gift-wrapping another big salary increase for hundreds of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023, including boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory.
A Pittsburgh-area corporation that has been pitching a plan to the state that would transition Polk State Center’s residents to “signature homes,” while providing jobs to the center’s employees, received an infusion of funding that would meet half the cost needed to build four such homes in …
Those who stopped in at the fall block party at the Venango County Human Services training center in Franklin on Saturday were greeted by a cheerful gathering during the first-ever event in which attendees learned more about people with intellectual disabilities and autism.
BUTLER — Butler Health System, which includes Clarion Hospital, and Westmoreland County-based Excela Health announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the two organizations into a new health system.
Franklin City Council approved the repurposing of unused 2020 Community Development Block Grant funds to finance upgrades to the 11th Street playground, pending no adverse public comments, at its monthly meeting this week.
Due to snow squalls moving through the area, the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Clarion County, between exit 42 (Route 38 Emlenton) and exit 45 (Route 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton), and in Jefferson County, between exit 78 (Route 36 Sigel/Brookville) and exit 81 (Route 28 Hazen) has been red…
BUTLER — Butler Health System, which includes Clarion Hospital, and Westmoreland County-based Excela Health announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the two organizations into a new health system.
LEEPER — Identifying themselves as a “group of citizens,” about 10 people have asked the Farmington Township supervisors for its support in invoking the state’s abandoned and blighted property conservatorship law — Act 135 — against three properties in Leeper.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student and former member of the school’s football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday.