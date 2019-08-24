Oil City YWCA Gallivanters Club members (from left) Vickie Skiba, Peachie Hess and Charlene Huber will hold a special memorial luncheon to honor the late Joan Staron, former tour organizer for the club. (By Judith O. Etzel)
Oil City YWCA Gallivanters Club members (from left) Vickie Skiba, Peachie Hess and Charlene Huber will hold a special memorial luncheon to honor the late Joan Staron, former tour organizer for the club. (By Judith O. Etzel)
The late Joan Staron, shown in this 1995 photograph during a trip to Vermont, was the tour director for years for the Oil City YWCA Gallivanters Club. She will be eulogized at a September luncheon.
An Oil City woman whose legacy included an unusual talent - the ability to gather men and women of all ages together and take them on a social excursion - will be eulogized next month by her fellow travelers.
Joan Staron died at the age of 96 on July 9. There was very little public notice of her passing except for a brief mention in The Derrick newspaper.