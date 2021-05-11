OC hotel may open in limited capacity in about a month

The former Days Inn hotel in downtown Oil City may be opening in a limited fashion in about a month.
Mark Schroyer, Oil City's city manager, said the new owners of the hotel told him they plan to have 25 rooms available in 30 days.
Mark Schroyer, Oil City's city manager, said the new owners of the hotel told him they plan to have 25 rooms available in 30 days.
Every May, volunteers place just under 14,000 flags on veterans' graves in 110 Venango County cemeteries in observance of Memorial Day.
A Cranberry Township junkyard owner is facing a renewed push by PennDOT to have his junk removed.
As the wildfire season comes to a close, a forester with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the northwest region of Pennsylvania experienced its worst fires in five decades.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A gunman opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, slaying six adults before killing himself Sunday, police said.
BOSTON (AP) - The recent court ruling striking down a national eviction moratorium has heightened concerns that tenants won't receive tens of billions of dollars in promised federal aid in time to avoid getting kicked out of their homes.
A longtime Oil City pastor who has become a familiar face around town, in part because of his church's television ministry, is retiring next month.
CLARION - State Sen. Doug Mastriano isn't an official candidate for governor, but he sounded like one during a dinner in Clarion on Thursday night.
Cicadas, red-eyed bugs singing loud sci-fi sounding songs, can seem downright creepy. Especially since the trillions of them coming this year emerge from underground only every 17 years.
Efforts to rehabilitate the old Lyric Theatre building in Oil City are continuing, and a state official and local lawmakers toured the theater on Friday.
Area employers have been venting about difficulties they have encountered in trying to get furloughed employees to return to the job and, at the same time, recruit new workers.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans wanting stricter voter identification provisions in Pennsylvania is emerging as an early flashpoint with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in what GOP lawmakers cast as a top-to-bottom update of state election law following a presidential contest that Donald Trump still …
It was a busy day Thursday on the local sports scene as the weather was nice and there was plenty of baseball, softball and track on the schedule.
UPMC Northwest continues to see a steady decline in COVID inpatients.
GENEVA (AP) - Several world leaders Thursday praised the U.S. call to remove patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help poor countries obtain shots.
Local businesses spanning many industries continue to have lots of trouble finding people to hire.
Responding to a call about a bear perched in a tree and then getting in position to tranquilize the animal in order to safely bring it down is all in a day's work for state game wardens.
A Titusville man is facing 834 charges related to animal abuse after nearly 200 rabbits, chickens, quail and chinchillas were found abandoned at his property in Cherrytree Township.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans in Pennsylvania's GOP-controlled Legislature are advancing legislation to reinstate work-search requirements for people claiming unemployment benefits, with one survey showing that workers aren't taking open jobs at a record rate.
A Franklin city official who was badly injured in February when she was struck by a vehicle while out for a walk died Wednesday.
The Oil City Fire Department is expecting to get its new rescue boat next month after the previous one was badly damaged during a river rescue in November.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania will lift all COVID-19 restrictions except its masking order on Memorial Day, the Wolf administration announced Tuesday, promising to restore something approaching normalcy to the state more than a year into the pandemic and just in time for summer.
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club of Oil City celebrated its 125th year of music Monday with a dinner followed by a special program.
HARRISBURG — The Wolf administration, in coordination with the COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force, announced today that mitigation orders, except masking, will be lifted on Memorial Day.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The panel that will redraw the boundaries of Pennsylvania's legislative districts amid public education campaigns to stamp out gerrymandering will be chaired by the University of Pittsburgh's former chancellor as the tie-breaking fifth member appointed by the state's high c…
Some short-term safety fixes for Franklin's road intersections were discussed at Monday's city council meeting.
Polk Borough Police Department has a new officer.
CLARION - Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity is bringing Army values into her office.
A website and other online resources promoting 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square are up and running.
A Connecticut rabbi and his wife earlier this year took what they call a "Tour to the Wonderful." That tour brought them into contact with the Clarion County United Way.
Family and friends of Nathan Luzier gathered on the infield of the baseball field outside Valley Grove Elementary School on Saturday to celebrate his life. The Rocky Grove High School student, who was 15, died as a result of a traffic accident last week.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.
CLARION — Clarion state police said they are searching for a missing Dayton, Pa., man who is endangered.
As spring buds continue to open, many people are asking, "What else is open?"
NEW YORK (AP) - It was anxiety - and not a problem with the shots - that caused fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in five states, U.S. health officials have concluded.
A new women's recovery center has opened in Franklin, and the facility is designed to provide a safe and team-based care environment for women struggling with substance abuse.
Venango Technology Center students are celebrating their first-place finish in the annual RoboBOTS competition held last weekend at Meadville High School.
A rare call to Venango County 911 prompted praise for the dispatcher who guided a couple through the birth of their child.
CLARION - More than 50 services, educational organizations and potential employers filled the Clarion Mall on Wednesday for an employment and education fair.
