OC hotel may open in limited capacity in about a month

The owners of the former Days Inn hotel in downtown Oil City have told city manager Mark Schroyer they will work with the city this summer during the Oil Heritage Festival and other events. (By Kara O'Neil)

The former Days Inn hotel in downtown Oil City may be opening in a limited fashion in about a month.

Mark Schroyer, Oil City's city manager, said the new owners of the hotel told him they plan to have 25 rooms available in 30 days.

Honoring veterans
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Every May, volunteers place just under 14,000 flags on veterans' graves in 110 Venango County cemeteries in observance of Memorial Day.

A wild year here for wildfires

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

As the wildfire season comes to a close, a forester with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the northwest region of Pennsylvania experienced its worst fires in five decades.

Gubernatorial run?
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - State Sen. Doug Mastriano isn't an official candidate for governor, but he sounded like one during a dinner in Clarion on Thursday night.

Showing off Lyric
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Efforts to rehabilitate the old Lyric Theatre building in Oil City are continuing, and a state official and local lawmakers toured the theater on Friday.

Laid-off workers 'incentivized?'

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Area employers have been venting about difficulties they have encountered in trying to get furloughed employees to return to the job and, at the same time, recruit new workers.

Voter ID is flashpoint in state election law talks

HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans wanting stricter voter identification provisions in Pennsylvania is emerging as an early flashpoint with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in what GOP lawmakers cast as a top-to-bottom update of state election law following a presidential contest that Donald Trump still …

Cranberry sports
  • From staff reports

It was a busy day Thursday on the local sports scene as the weather was nice and there was plenty of baseball, softball and track on the schedule.

'Teaching moment'
  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Responding to a call about a bear perched in a tree and then getting in position to tranquilize the animal in order to safely bring it down is all in a day's work for state game wardens.

State GOP pushing work-search

HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans in Pennsylvania's GOP-controlled Legislature are advancing legislation to reinstate work-search requirements for people claiming unemployment benefits, with one survey showing that workers aren't taking open jobs at a record rate.

State will lift all orders except masks on May 31

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania will lift all COVID-19 restrictions except its masking order on Memorial Day, the Wolf administration announced Tuesday, promising to restore something approaching normalcy to the state more than a year into the pandemic and just in time for summer.

Chair named for panel that will redraw Pa. legislative districts

HARRISBURG (AP) - The panel that will redraw the boundaries of Pennsylvania's legislative districts amid public education campaigns to stamp out gerrymandering will be chaired by the University of Pittsburgh's former chancellor as the tie-breaking fifth member appointed by the state's high c…

Paying respects
  • From staff reports

Family and friends of Nathan Luzier gathered on the infield of the baseball field outside Valley Grove Elementary School on Saturday to celebrate his life. The Rocky Grove High School student, who was 15, died as a result of a traffic accident last week.

Tri-County reports 3 deaths, 120 cases over past week

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.

Police seek man accused of assault

Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.

Officials say anxiety drove vaccine reactions

NEW YORK (AP) - It was anxiety - and not a problem with the shots - that caused fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in five states, U.S. health officials have concluded.

'A moment you'll never forget'

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A rare call to Venango County 911 prompted praise for the dispatcher who guided a couple through the birth of their child.

HELP WANTED
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - More than 50 services, educational organizations and potential employers filled the Clarion Mall on Wednesday for an employment and education fair.