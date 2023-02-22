Adelynn (front right), Ayda and Abbott Buckholtz enjoy their Shrove Tuesday meals early Tuesday morning at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City. Before beginning kindergarten, Adelynn went to the Good Hope pre-school, and Abbott is currently attending pre-school there.
Volunteer Ron Vogt prepares some sausage during the first shift of the annual Shrove Tuesday breakfast Tuesday morning at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City. Good Hope and Zion Lutheran members team up every year for the feast before the start of Lent. The Lenten season begins today with Ash Wednesday observances.
The sweet aroma of pancakes and syrup trickled throughout Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City Tuesday morning during the first shift for Shrove Tuesday.
Volunteers from Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches were busy in the kitchen preparing their annual day-before Lent feast, and children could be seen in the dining area stuffing their faces with their breakfast meals.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Joe Biden swept unannounced into Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a defiant display of Western solidarity with a country still fighting what he called “a brutal and unjust war” days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
Several lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that would be taught again to elementary and middle school students in the Oil City School District were revisited at Monday’s Oil City School Board meeting.
ATLANTA (AP) — Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former President Jimmy Carter’s legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered hospice care.
A retired railroad official says trains that run through the Venango County area don’t carry toxic chemicals like the materials that were on the train that derailed and burned in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month.
The 83rd annual edition of the Business Review and Forecast will be published with Friday’s newspaper. Here is a sampling of what you will find in this year’s edition, which spotlights local business, industry, government and schools.
Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, founding president of Pennsylvania Western University, announced Tuesday she is transitioning to a new role with the State System office as president-in-residence and chief executive officer for PennWest Investment.
WASHINGTON(AP) — A 2010 federal law that boosted nutrition standards for school meals may have begun to help slow the rise in obesity among America’s children — even teenagers who can buy their own snacks, a new study showed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday defended the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledged that officials had no indication the objects were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed America…
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials bel…
All the Polk Center residents who were plaintiffs in a lawsuit to keep the Polk and White Haven state centers open have chosen to withdraw from the suit, according to a court order filed this week by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Oil City Council members handled a few items of business at their brief meeting Thursday, then after the meting city manager Mark Schroyer gave the newspaper an update on where things stand with the former Days Inn hotel that has seen no signs of life for about two years.