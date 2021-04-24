OC manager pitches refinancing

Oil City Council members heard a report at the panel's meeting Thursday from city manager Mark Schroyer about potentially refinancing the city's debt service and potentially borrowing additional funds to pay for several infrastructure projects.
Schroyer said it's time for the city to consider refinancing its debt to take advantage of lower interest rates.
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health advisers on Friday urged resuming COVID-19 vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot, saying its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots - in line with Europe's rollout.
HARRISBURG (AP) - For the first time, prominent Republican state senators on Wednesday put their support behind legislation in Pennsylvania to change the law to allow now-adult victims of child sexual abuse to sue the perpetrators or institutions that did not prevent it when it happened year…
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man's neck in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
A Mercer County woman charged for her role in the U.S. Capitol riot was ordered by a federal judge on Friday to explain why her pre-trial release shouldn't be revoked after she wore a "see-through mesh mask."
The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard from a preservation expert Tuesday about restoration options for the painted ceiling on the first floor of the former Mellon Bank building in Oil City now known as 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square.
Franklin School Board members spent a majority of their meeting Monday discussing financial matters - mainly the upcoming influx of Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis legally bought the two rifles used in the attack despite red flag laws designed to prevent such purchases, police said.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation's largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A growing number of unfilled appointments and low uptake among nursing home workers are early signs that vaccine hesitancy is becoming an issue in Pennsylvania, prompting state officials to sound the alarm Friday and urge residents to get their COVID-19 shots as quickly as …
UPMC Northwest’s regional vaccine clinic at the former Bon Ton in the Cranberry Mall is providing first doses of the Pfizer vaccine today without appointments until 3:30 p.m. Residents from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Warren, Lawrence, Butler and Jefferson counties are eligible.
WASHINGTON (AP) - A much-awaited economic boom coming off the pandemic recession appeared to edge closer to reality Thursday with fresh data showing the pace of layoffs dwindling, consumers spending freely and manufacturing rebounding.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health today said it notified COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine will be extended until April 24, or until updated guidance is provided from the Centers for Disease Control and P…
A day after the federal government issued a recommendation to put a hold on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine inoculations, UPMC Northwest said the possibility of blood clots forming is an issue with which the public should be aware but not overly concerned.
HARRISBURG (AP) - There may be nothing more nerve-wracking for a member of Congress than redistricting, when the once-a-decade redrawing of district boundaries injects a dose of uncertainty into their political careers.