WASHINGTON (AP) - In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republican lawmakers across the country have tried to roll back the emergency powers that governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they ordered businesses shut, mask-wearing in public and students home for distance learning.
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.
House of Trades service members associated with Keystone SMILES teamed up Tuesday with the Emlenton Civic Club, Tim Farkis of Chapel on the Hill church and volunteers from the community to revitalize and beautify the Emlenton Veterans Park.
As the wildfire season comes to a close, a forester with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the northwest region of Pennsylvania experienced its worst fires in five decades.
BOSTON (AP) - The recent court ruling striking down a national eviction moratorium has heightened concerns that tenants won't receive tens of billions of dollars in promised federal aid in time to avoid getting kicked out of their homes.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans wanting stricter voter identification provisions in Pennsylvania is emerging as an early flashpoint with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in what GOP lawmakers cast as a top-to-bottom update of state election law following a presidential contest that Donald Trump still …
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans in Pennsylvania's GOP-controlled Legislature are advancing legislation to reinstate work-search requirements for people claiming unemployment benefits, with one survey showing that workers aren't taking open jobs at a record rate.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania will lift all COVID-19 restrictions except its masking order on Memorial Day, the Wolf administration announced Tuesday, promising to restore something approaching normalcy to the state more than a year into the pandemic and just in time for summer.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The panel that will redraw the boundaries of Pennsylvania's legislative districts amid public education campaigns to stamp out gerrymandering will be chaired by the University of Pittsburgh's former chancellor as the tie-breaking fifth member appointed by the state's high c…