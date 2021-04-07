OC needs surveys returned to apply for CDBG money

The City of Oil City won't be able to apply for a Community Development Block Grant to support the proposed reconstruction of Innis Street from Front Street to West First Street and Division Street from Front Street to West First Street unless the families that will benefit from the proposed project fill out a survey and turn it in by April 15.
To determine eligibility for the grant, federal regulations require certain demographic information be collected from each family that would benefit from the project.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism is holding a ceremony to dedicate the Oil Creek Memorial Landing, the trailhead and water access on Route 8 in Oil City, at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24.
WASHINGTON (AP) - With a massive infusion of federal aid coming their way, schools across the U.S. are weighing how to use the windfall to ease the harm of the pandemic - and to tackle problems that existed long before the coronavirus.
WASHINGTON (AP) - America's employers unleashed a burst of hiring in March, adding 916,000 jobs in a sign that a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession is taking hold as vaccinations accelerate, stimulus checks flow through the economy and businesses increasingly reopen.
CLARION - If the state's plan to toll selected interstate bridges -including those in Clarion and Jefferson counties - is rejected, it will have to seek others sources to pay for repairs or replacement of those spans.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday outlined a $2.3 trillion plan to reengineer the nation's infrastructure over the next eight years in what he billed as "a once in a generation investment in America" that would undo Donald Trump's tax cuts for corporations in the process.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Every adult in Pennsylvania will qualify for COVID-19 vaccines starting April 19, and emergency responders, grocery workers and others will be able to set up shots immediately, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced Wednesday.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Five months after the state's narrow and bitterly contested presidential race drew Republican claims of improper election procedures, it's clear no changes will be enacted in time for Pennsylvania's spring primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden and a top health official warned Monday that too many Americans are declaring virus victory too quickly, appealing for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a "fourth surge" of COVID-19.