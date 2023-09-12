OC panel discusses curriculum options

The Oil City School Board curriculum committee on Monday said they needed more information on the two curriculums being considered for lessons on sexual harassment and bullying that would be taught at the elementary and middle school levels.
The curriculums under consideration are the We Care Elementary and SAFE-T taught by the PPC Violence Free Network and the Healthy Relationships Today Program taught by the Promise of Life Network.
At its meeting Monday, Franklin city council heard the city’s preliminary selection of projects that will receive funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for the 2023 fiscal year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS announced Friday it is launching an effort to aggressively pursue 1,600 millionaires and 75 large business partnerships that owe hundreds of millions of dollars in past due taxes.
It’s been one week since the advisory to not consume water in Reno was lifted, and some officials showed up at Wednesday’s Sugarcreek Borough Council meeting to provide updates and answer questions from residents.
A Seneca man has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in connection with the death of an Oil City man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Innis Street near its intersection with Route 257 in Cranberry Township last October.
DETROIT (AP) — An unprecedented infusion of aid money the U.S. government provided to schools during the pandemic has begun to dwindle. Some districts already are winding down programming like expanded summer school and after-school tutoring. Some teachers and support staff brought on to hel…
No one was hurt in a fire that broke out Wednesday morning at an Oil City home, but a dog died and firefighters had to deal with unseasonably hot September temperatures, Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long said.
Several old copies of the Oil City Derrick and The Blizzard recently made their way to the newspaper offices, and they provide a snapshot of life in Oil City and the oil region in the 1880s when the oil flowed freely.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed Tuesday to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of this year, trimming 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market and boosting energy prices.