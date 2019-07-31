OC seeking help for veterans monument repairs

A 91-year-old Oil City monument that honors military veterans is in danger of falling down.
Mortar is falling out between the granite blocks at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in the city's Central Avenue Plaza area. Pieces of dislodged mortar are visible around the monument's base.
"Scott Amsdell of Macon masonry out of Rouseville noticed it," said Howard Faunce, director of the city's public works department. "The mortar needs cleaned out, redone and repointed."
Macon Inc. has compiled an estimate of the work and it is pegged at $8,300, said Faunce.
"While the city maintains the island, we can't do the mortar work in-house," he said. "There is no immediate danger there right now but in time, there could be."
The city is seeking donations to help defray the monument restoration costs. Contributions marked for the monument project may be sent to Faunce in care of city hall.
"I would think we could get this done this year, maybe in the fall," he said. "We're hoping people will be generous."
A little history
A column by local historian Margo Mong in 2012 offers a brief history of the monument.
Known as the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in what was to be called Memorial Park, efforts to erect a suitable monument began in 1916.
Keen for the project, city council approved several thousand dollars to have "Central Avenue widened to create a monument park site," wrote Mong.
A public campaign to build the monument raised $15,000.
E. Holmes Holmes Crosby and Co., architects and designers, gave hundreds of dollars worth of time and work designing the plot and the monument as their contribution. Mong wrote, "The state art commissioner approved the design, calling it 'admirable'."
The monument dedication was held Monday, Nov. 12, 1928, but the ceremony had to be moved inside the Knights of Columbus building due to rain.
Later in the program, those attending walked to the monument where Georgie Marshall Torrey, the young daughter of the chairman of the monument committee, unveiled the new monument.
"At 11 o'clock the two-minute silence commemorating of the end of the Great War (World War I) was observed.," noted Mong.
The 80-foot monument, made of pink Stony Creek granite and done in "a Greek style of architecture," measures eight by eight feet square. When dedicated, it featured a 12-foot flag staff topped with a bronze eagle.
Chiseled into the top along the four sides are the words fidelity, valor, mercy and honor.
The inscription on the front facing the plaza area reads "Dedicated to those patriots who in peace preserve, in war defend and make fast the blessings of Liberty, Peace and Prosperity." The other three sides, all blank, were left that way for future inscriptions.
The Central Avenue Plaza, which has for many years offered several public parking spaces, was originally designed as a pedestrian-only memorial park honoring local veterans.
At about the same time the monument was constructed, a "captured German fieldpiece from the Great War, a 155-mm gun weighing seven tons, 670 pounds, was brought to Oil City ... and was originally placed in Hasson Park," wrote Mong.
It eventually was moved to be located near the monument. Several years later, it was replaced with an M-115 howitzer .