Oil City Council members were told Thursday by city manager Mark Schroyer that the city’s paving committee has settled on the list of streets that will be paved this summer.
Streets scheduled for paving are Filson Avenue from West First Street to the bend at the end of the street, West Second Street from Central Avenue to Reed Street, Harriott Avenue from Spring Street for about 86 feet, Mylan Street from Plummer Street to Colbert Avenue, Transit Street from Bissell Avenue to Washington Avenue and Wayne Street from Glenview Avenue to the dead end.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hit back Thursday against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, unleashing robust new sanctions, ordering the deployment of thousands of additional troops to NATO ally Germany and declaring that America would stand up to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital early today after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
A man who had barricaded himself inside an Oil City home near West First and Division streets on Wednesday morning was removed from the residence after police forcibly entered the home, according to Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s highest court broke a partisan deadlock Wednesday over a new map of congressional districts by selecting boundaries that broadly adhere to the outlines of current districts, even as the state loses one seat because of sluggish population growth.
HARRISBURG — Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state On Thursday evening, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will implement vehicle restrictions on Interstates 79 and 80.
A man who had barricaded himself inside an Oil City home near West First and Division streets this morning was removed from the residence after police forcibly entered the home, according to Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.
MOSCOW (AP) — The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.
MOSCOW (AP) — A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared to be imminent Monday, if not already underway, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.
Oil City School District is collecting community input surveys on how to spend close to $7 million in federal grant money the district will be getting as part of the American Rescue Plan, Superintendent Lynda Weller told school board members Monday.
After frigid temperatures and a recent winter storm that socked the area, some area residents and visitors were more than ready to spend Presidents Day amid the sunshine on the Samuel Justus Recreation Trail in Cranberry Township.
Amid weather that felt like it was straight from the North Pole, about 70 adventurous souls took to the cold water of Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park for the fifth annual polar plunge on Saturday afternoon.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Ranks of lawyers packed the courtroom of Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court on Friday, with most of them arguing for their clients’ preferred map of new congressional districts as justices weighed how to decide which one is best.
Mehmet Oz, the TV celebrity doctor running for U.S. Senate, told more than 100 supporters during local campaign stops on Thursday that his political prescription is what the nation, including Venango County, needs.
Due to anticipated Clarion River flooding and potential safety concerns due to recent changes to snow and ice conditions, DCNR Cook Forest State Park and Cook Forest/Clear Creek Vacation Bureau have canceled this weekend’s Snowman in the Forest event.