State Street Furniture

Matt Edwards (left) has purchased State Street Furniture in Oil City from former owner Dave Hippenstiel, who will remain on staff at the business.

 By Kara O'Neil

State Street Furniture on Oil City’s South Side has undergone an ownership change, but not much else about the business will change.

Dave Hippenstiel recently sold State Street Furniture to his good friend, Matt Edwards. Hippenstiel will remain on staff as the buyer for Edwards.

Federal 'effort' on French Creek stirs anger

MEADVILLE — Two things were made clear Thursday during a meeting about the French Creek watershed between public officials from five counties, including Venango, and representatives from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Franklin favorite Taste of Talent returns after postponement

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After last week’s scheduled kickoff was postponed due to dangerously unhealthy air quality, a warm, clear evening greeted the crowd of about 200 people who turned out in Franklin’s Bandstand Park Wednesday night for the first round of the annual Taste of Talent competition.

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Independence Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Federal proposal for French Creek raises public concerns

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.

State begins new fiscal year without budget plan in place

HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate passed spending legislation hours ahead of today’s start of a new fiscal year, but they lacked agreement with the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives to keep state government’s full spending authority intact.

COMING MONDAY: French Creek watershed

Smoke from wildfires is increasing health risks

DETROIT (AP) — Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires shrouded broad swaths of the U.S. from Minnesota to New York and Kentucky on Wednesday, prompting warnings to stay inside and exacerbating health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution.

Relief from smoky haze may arrive by weekend

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The smoke from Canadian wildfires that rolled in Wednesday morning, blanketing Venango County and the region in an unhealthy haze, could lift by late Friday or Saturday for the start of the long July 4th weekend.

Pennsylvania budget talks near deadline, and get contentious

HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by Saturday’s start of the new fiscal year, as he works to balance Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature in perhaps the biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome.

Taste of Talent postponed: UPDATE

Taste of Talent organizers have announced tonight's scheduled event in Franklin has been postponed because of the air quality alert issued as a result of the Canadian wildfires.

Code Red Air Quality Alert

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for Fine Particulates for the area until midnight tonight.

Market Village's success is epitome of community support

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

TIONESTA — It was a decade ago when the Tionesta Market Village began as a short-term measure to revitalize Tionesta after a devastating fire that occurred 10 years earlier. Now, the village is celebrating a 10-year anniversary that organizers had not envisioned.

Victim in fatal Cornplanter blaze identified

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police have identified a 46-year-old Oil City man as the victim of a fatal house fire Sunday morning in Cornplanter Township that also injured two other residents of the home.