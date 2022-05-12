OC's first FAM Jam will feature art, music

The Oil City Arts Council is gearing up for its first FAM Jam: Food trucks, Art and Music Jamboree that will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Justus Park.

Artwork will be created on site by a variety of more than 20 local artists with mediums such as watercolor, oil and acrylic paints, sketching, pottery making, jewelry making, sketching, cartooning and more.

