Sam Breene, left, Albert Abramovic and Mike Dulaney were sworn in Monday as Venango County commissioners. Abramovic was joined by his grandfather, Sam Reichl, and Dulaney was accompanied by his nephew and niece, Andrew Lehman and Isabella Lehman. (By Richard Sayer)
Outgoing Venango County prothonotary and clerk of courts Paula Palmer held the Bible for her longtime co-worker and friend, Lana Linden, who is taking over for Palmer as the new prothonotary. (By Richard Sayer)
Sam Breene, left, Albert Abramovic and Mike Dulaney were sworn in Monday as Venango County commissioners. Abramovic was joined by his grandfather, Sam Reichl, and Dulaney was accompanied by his nephew and niece, Andrew Lehman and Isabella Lehman. (By Richard Sayer)
Outgoing Venango County prothonotary and clerk of courts Paula Palmer held the Bible for her longtime co-worker and friend, Lana Linden, who is taking over for Palmer as the new prothonotary. (By Richard Sayer)