HARRISBURG (AP) — More than 1.7 million public and private school students in Pennsylvania will be able to get breakfast for free under a plan that will begin next month and run through the school year, officials announced Friday.
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III vowed in his first speech as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s “lifelong service” with his own modernizing stamp, as Britain entered an uncertain new age under a new sovereign.
LONDON (AP) — On her 21st birthday in 1947, Princess Elizabeth went on the radio and made a promise to Britain and its Commonwealth nations: She pledged that “my whole life, whether it be short or long, will be devoted to your service.”
The annual Music in Oil Country marching band festival is back at the Oil City High School athletic complex on Saturday, and this year’s event will feature 11 high school bands and one college band spanning seven counties.
The bond between humans and pets will once again be on display, along with several new additions and attractions, when the fifth annual PetFest takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Franklin’s Bandstand Park.
BROOKVILLE — For four decades, the Jefferson/Clarion Head Start program has been helping students overcome developmental problems, a service that U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson recently recognized in an address at the U.S. Capitol, during which he said Head Start is “play with a purpose.”
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania will participate in just one debate, his campaign said Wednesday, after weeks of his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressuring Fetterman and aggressively questioning the severity of his lingering health problems f…
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Venango County is on par with the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.01, as the average prices in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties continue to fall weekly, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
A Franklin man is facing 271 charges relating to allegations that he sexually abused a young girl at a residence in Oil City over the course of more than five years, between January 2017 and March 2022, and gave alcohol to two other minors at the residence in 2020.
HAWTHORN — Pleasantville resident and musician Rowland Proper has a blunt perspective on bluegrass music: “If you want to make a million bucks in bluegrass, you had better start with two million. You don’t get rich playing bluegrass.”
WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — One of the suspects in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has been found dead, and his injuries are not self inflicted, police said Monday as they continued the search for a second suspect.
CLARION — Autumn Leaf Festival is on track to be as enjoyable as ever, Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry Director Tracy Becker said this week, but it is possible there won’t be a carnival of rides and games around the courthouse area this year.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvanians with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions could be pardoned in a period until the end of the month under a joint effort from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
August wrapped up with a beautiful day on Wednesday, and though the crowds have thinned a bit with the start of school, several folks still turned out in downtown Franklin to enjoy the high-70s temperatures and end-of-summer sunshine.
A Pittsburgh man who is a suspect in a vehicle theft Sunday from a Washington Township home in Clarion County that ended in a hit and run crash in Lucinda has also been connected to another case of stealing items from several vehicles in Marianne in Clarion County in June.
KNOX — The theft of two vehicles and reports of other vehicles being entered have prompted Clarion state police to seek information regarding the theft of items from vehicles in the Lucinda area of Knox Township.
