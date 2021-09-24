Oil City, Cranberry celebrate homecoming

The Cranberry homecoming court cheers as Maria Anderson is crowned Cranberry High School 2021 homecoming queen during the Oil City-Cranberry joint homecoming at the Central Avenue Plaza in Oil City, Thursday. Joshua Hacherl was named homecoming king.
Molly White, 2, watches the Oil City-Cranberry joint homecoming parade on West First Street in Oil City, Thursday. White is the daughter of Paul and Jen White.
Photo by Laura O’Neil
Peyton Huckathorn, 5, does a split in mid-air while watching the Oil City-Cranberry joint homecoming parade on West First Street in Oil City, Thursday. Huckathorn is the daughter of Sarah Brad.
Photo by Laura O’Neil
Beatrix Spencer, 4, left, and her sister Ayla Spencer, 8, watch the homecoming parade Thursday night. Their parents are Donald and Alexis Spencer.
Photo by Laura O’Neil
The Oil City cheerleaders keep warm by the bonfire Thursday night in the Central Avenue Plaza after the homecoming parade.
Photo by Laura O’Neil
Photo by Laura O’Neil
Cranberry homecoming queen Maria Anderson is picked up by her boyfriend, Eben Wry, as they celebrate her crowning in Oil City on Thursday.
Photo by Laura O’Neil
The Oil City High School marching band plays during the post-parade festivities Thursday night.
Photo by Laura O’Neil
Cam Schiffer peps up the crowd with a cheer during the Oil City-Cranberry joint homecoming at the Central Avenue Plaza in Oil City, Thursday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania senators grilled turnpike executives over their efforts to collect unpaid tolls that amounted to $104 million last year during a hearing Wednesday prompted by an Associated Press report last week regarding some 11 million rides that generated no revenue for the…
HERSHEY (AP) — Pennsylvania’s network of vaccine providers is ready to deliver booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine as soon as federal authorities sign off, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.
HERSHEY — State Secretary of Health Alison Beam today signed an order to ensure vaccine providers are prepared to start COVID-19 booster shots as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues the necessary federal guidance.
How to create and maintain as much normalcy for students as possible — while remaining safe during a pandemic — continued to be a major talking point at Valley Grove School Board’s work session Monday.
An Oil City High School student and two parents of Oil City students spoke at Monday’s Oil City School Board meeting and voiced their opposition to the mask mandate currently in place at all K though 12 schools in Pennsylvania.
CLARION — The Constitution Party of Clarion County wants to get its message of limited government out to the public when its hosts a Founders Series presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Point Church of God just south of Interstate 80 in Monroe Township.
CLARION — State Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-63rd District, expects what she calls the Wolf administration’s “overreach” to be at “the top of the list,” along with economics, when the Republican-controlled Legislature returns to session today.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration doesn’t make many headlines. Charged with keeping America’s workplaces safe, it usually busies itself with tasks such as setting and enforcing standards for goggles, hardhats and ladders.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate prepared Wednesday to test how far they can go in pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as Democrats accused them of helping perpetuate the “big lie” that former President Donald T…
An Oil City man is facing charges for breaking into a house along Route 62 in Cranberry Township in the early hours Wednesday and beating a man with a baseball bat to the point the man lost consciousness for a short period.
In an answer to a lawsuit filed Jan. 29, 2020, Senior Deputy Attorney General Jessica Davis denies a majority of the allegations against state officials, intermediate care facility (ICF) administration and Gov. Tom Wolf in a case centering on the closing of Polk and White Haven state centers.
READING (AP) — Pennsylvania residents who are unvaccinated against the coronavirus were far more likely to contract COVID-19, become hospitalized and die than those who got the shot, health officials said Tuesday in the first public release of data on so-called “breakthrough” infections in t…