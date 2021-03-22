Emily Eckert, a 2010 graduate of Oil City High School, is making her mark these days in Washington, D.C.

As health policy manager at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), Eckert helped to successfully bring about extended postpartum Medicaid coverage under the most recent COVID-19 relief bill - the American Rescue Plan.

The old college try
The old college try

  • By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Contributing writer

Editor's note: The writer is a Clarion University senior who is majoring in both history and communications. He also worked as an intern for the newspaper.

$3M in rental and utilities aid available

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Venango County Human Services has received $3 million in federal grant money through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to assist county residents who qualify with rent and utilities.

Our "Adjusting Our Lives" series continues as Clarion University students share how COVID-19 mitigation efforts changed college life. Pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com to read the story.

Coming Monday

Man pulled from storm sewage pipe
Man pulled from storm sewage pipe

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

First responders early Friday evening spent about an hour rescuing a man who had been trapped in a storm sewage pipe in Franklin for several days.

CDC changes school guidance

NEW YORK (AP) - Students can safely sit just 3 feet apart in the classroom as long as they wear face masks, but should be kept the usual 6 feet away from one another at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxi…

+2
Wrapped in their work
Wrapped in their work

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

The Franklin Police Department is deploying a new gadget straight out of a Batman comic book that is designed to help keep officers and subjects safer without the use of deadly force.

Man pulled from sewer in Franklin

Rescuers said they pulled a man from a sewer at the corner of Elk and 15th streets who had been stuck there since Tuesday. There was no immediate word as to his condition. For more information, see tomorrow's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.

Area jobless rates above state, U.S. averages
Area jobless rates above state, U.S. averages

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's January unemployment rate was up from December and - for the most part - is above both the statewide and U.S. seasonally adjusted averages of 7.3% and 6.3%, respectively.

Shot goal 'ahead of schedule'
Shot goal 'ahead of schedule'

WASHINGTON (AP) - With the U.S. closing in on President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations weeks ahead of his target date, the White House announced on Thursday the nation is now in position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico with millions of lifesavin…

+4
'A huge upgrade'
'A huge upgrade'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The new Venango County multimodal hub in downtown Oil City is nearing its substantial completion date of March 31.

+3
OC tavern carries on
OC tavern carries on

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

McNerney's, a popular St. Patrick's Day tavern in Oil City, was down to takeout meals only on Wednesday, but not down on its luck.

State funds won't offer much help for Venango County

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

The state announced this week that $5 million will be available for distribution among 13 counties affected by the recent and scheduled closures of state-run facilities, but the funds will offer little relief to Venango County in the long run.

+2
Chief urges burning caution
Chief urges burning caution

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Seneca's fire chief is recommending caution before burning after his department extinguished a brush fire that burned nearly an acre Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township.

Don't throw 'caution to the wind'

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Local medical personnel are optimistic that COVID-19 vaccines are leading to a "new normal," but they also say it's too early for anyone to let their guard down in the fight against the virus.

+3
Flashy footwear
Flashy footwear

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

A group of Franklin High School art students have the chance to bring thousands of dollars home to their school district by participating in the "Vans Custom Culture" contest.

State House sights focus on radar

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - If a bill in the state House of Representatives becomes law, the use of radar could be greatly expanded among law enforcement.

Clarion, Venango add 6 combined cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced six new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, and that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death.

Relief on way for restaurants
Relief on way for restaurants

HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf will expand more business and event capacity limits and lift a raft of long-standing coronavirus restrictions on bar service starting on Easter Sunday, giving some relief to one of the hardest-hit business sectors, his administration said Monday.

Venango County reports 2 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported two new cases of COVID-19 (one confirmed and one probable).

State to lift some COVID-19 restrictions
State to lift some COVID-19 restrictions

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced today the lifting of some targeted restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, as well as increased gathering limits, effective April 4.

Pelosi pledges swift work

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday pledged swift work by Congress on a job and infrastructure package that will be "fiscally sound," but said she isn't sure whether the next major item on President Joe Biden's agenda will attract Republican backing.

+4
Special memories
Special memories

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

What better way to pay tribute to Ireland's patron saint than to stand outside his namesake church and sing Irish songs on the day set aside to honor him.

+5
LEARNING PROCESS
LEARNING PROCESS

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

It was a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic dictated school districts to close their buildings and forced students to online learning from home.

A periodic series that begins tomorrow looks at how our lives have changed since COVID-19 mitigation efforts took root in March 2020. First up in “Adjusting Our Lives”: Students tell us about their experiences in adapting to learning from home.

+4
On with the show
On with the show

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

Franklin and Rocky Grove high school students are finally getting the chance to share their musical talents exactly one year since their stage lights went dark.