Oil City Library gets a spruce-up

It’s going to be “at least another week” before the boom lift in front of the Oil City Library disappears, said Dan Flaherty, the library’s director.
The lift — operated by Scott Amsdell and Roger Cozad, of Macon Inc. in Rouseville — has been a fixture outside the building for weeks while the team pressure-washes the granite and terracotta facade. That, said Flaherty, is “round one.”
At its work session Monday evening, the Valley Grove School Board approved the posting of three positions by a slim 5-4 margin, and accepted one resignation — “with regrets” — according to the board’s acting president, Brandon Winger.
After being hit hard with capacity limits, shutdowns and other restrictions due to COVID-19 in 2020, restaurants and other food industry businesses are now dealing with an employee shortage as well as scarcity of ingredients and paper products.
WASHIINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was forever stained when he went before the U.N. and made faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, has died of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
PORTER TWP. – Tpr. Katherine Berggren reports a 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces numerous charges, including attempted homicide, after he allegedly fired a gun in the direction of a 45-year-old South Fork woman and an 11-year-old girl, also from South Fork.
WASHINGTON (AP) — At the Loma Verde Recreation Center south of San Diego, demolition work is underway on a $24 million project that will rebuild the facility from the ground up, complete with a new pool. An hour’s drive to the north, the iconic bridge to the Oceanside pier is deteriorating b…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The first new Alzheimer’s treatment in more than 20 years was hailed as a breakthrough when regulators approved it more than four months ago, but its rollout has been slowed by questions about its price and how well it works.
HARRISBURG (AP) — An endorsement by former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race isn’t backing down rival Republicans, with one putting up millions for her campaign and another getting a seven-figure pledge from a donor.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Launching his Pennsylvania gubernatorial campaign Wednesday, Democratic attorney general Josh Shapiro sought to tie the crowded Republican field to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn last year’s election.
Two-year-old Breslin Reinsel and her older brother, five-year-old Lexin Reinsel, of Oil City, spent Monday afternoon playing in the warm sun at Hasson Park. These enjoyable Indian summer temperatures in the mid to high 70s are expected to continue all week.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country’s new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday.