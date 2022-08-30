An Oil City man was sentenced Monday to serve 25 to 50 years in prison on a rape charge.

The sentence for Eric Glen Sharp, 22, was handed down in Venango County Court by Marie Veon, the county’s president judge.

Getting ready for a new school year
Teachers and staff members at the Venango Region Catholic School system and Christian Life Academy were busy Monday cleaning and decorating classrooms and getting ready to welcome students back to school this morning.

Structure fire reported in Cornplanter

According to Venango County 911, there were no injuries as the result of a structure fire at 1461 Route 227 in Cornplanter Township at about 4:50 a.m. Monday. Franklin state police told the newspaper they are conducting an investigation of the incident.

Franklin grant gives access to free school lunches

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin Area School District will offer free lunches and breakfasts to all students this year as the district has qualified for federal funding for the meals through the Community Eligible Provision.

Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain', job losses

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark warning Friday about the Fed’s determination to fight inflation with more sharp interest rate hikes: It will likely cause pain for Americans in the form of a weaker economy and job losses.

WASHINGTON (AP) — For millions of Americans, President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation offers a life-changing chance to escape the burden of debt. But for future generations of students, it doesn’t fix the underlying reason for the crisis: the rising cost of college.

Oz sharpens attack on Fetterman health after 'crudites' flub

HARRISBURG (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz is taking a sharper tone in attacking the health of Democrat John Fetterman in their Pennsylvania Senate race, with the celebrity heart surgeon’s campaign saying that if the state’s lieutenant governor “had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wou…

The Franklin Black Knights Marching Band switched up its routine a little bit by moving practice to the baseball field this week since the football stadium is closed due to the resurfacing of the surrounding running track.

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Although traffic delays in Oil City continued early Tuesday because of construction in the downtown area, the situation increasingly improved during the course of the morning in comparison with the congestion that both motorists and police encountered Monday.

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Although traffic delays in Oil City continued Tuesday morning as a result of construction in the downtown area, the situation had improved compared with the delays that both motorists and police encountered Monday.

Franklin school board approves tax fee law

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin School Board members approved the implementation of a new Pennsylvania law regarding real estate tax fees and approved the submission of a grant for mental health and safety at their meeting Monday.

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Glass shattered and wood splintered Monday while neighbors stood nearby to watch BKI tear down a structure at 40 Pearl Ave. on Oil City’s North Side that at one time housed one of the first public schools in Oil City.

Route 8 sidewalk plan moves forward

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

A decade after a complete street study was done on Route 8, a sidewalk wide enough to support both pedestrians and bicyclists will be built from the end of the Washington Crossing bridge on Route 8 to Front Street, according to Venango County Regional Planning Commission executive director H…