Oil City resident Justin Campbell, left, oversees the unpacking of dozens of spider plants that he grew for distribution to residents of the Caring Place in Franklin. Working with him are, from left, Cheri Mason, Campbell's community aide with the United Community Independence Program; volunteer Scott Kalamaja; Michelle Campbell, Justin Campbell's mother; and Josie Sweitzer, activities director at the Caring Place. (Contributed photo)
Oil City resident Justin Campbell, left, oversees the unpacking of dozens of spider plants that he grew for distribution to residents of the Caring Place in Franklin. Working with him are, from left, Cheri Mason, Campbell's community aide with the United Community Independence Program; volunteer Scott Kalamaja; Michelle Campbell, Justin Campbell's mother; and Josie Sweitzer, activities director at the Caring Place. (Contributed photo)
Ursula Frawley, a resident at the Caring Place in Franklin, receives a potted spider plant from Justin Campbell who grew about 40 plants to give out at the center. (Contributed photo)