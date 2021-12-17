A man and a woman are each facing charges of possessing and distributing methamphetamine in the Venango County area.
On Thursday at about 6:30 a.m., Sugarcreek police, agents of the state Attorney General’s Office and other law enforcement personnel executed a search warrant for a residence in the 1000 block of West First Street stemming from an investigation into the sale, delivery, distribution and possession of drugs with the intent to deliver them by Robert Haney, 48, and Thresea Haney, 47, as well as other people, known and unknown, the Attorney General’s Office said in a criminal complaint.
BROOKVILLE — The state’s plan to toll nine bridges on interstate highways, including the North Fork bridge in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County, met with criticism on Wednesday night in Brookville.
Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, has been appointed by the state Senate to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas, which was created when Judge Robert Boyer retired in April.
The Venango County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the 2022 county budget, which doesn’t include a tax increase and allows for larger than anticipated increases in county employees’ salaries.
CHICAGO (AP) — As the omicron variant sparks worldwide fears of renewed COVID-19 outbreaks, Americans’ worries about infection are again on the rise, but fewer say they are regularly wearing masks or isolating compared with the beginning of the year.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Workers on the night shift at Mayfield Consumer Products were in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles, when a tornado closed in on the factory and the word went out: “Duck and cover.”
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania nursing homes say they are coping with dire staffing shortages that have forced many of them to stop accepting new residents, which in turn is preventing hospitals jammed with COVID-19 patients from discharging those who require lower levels of care.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A statewide mask mandate for Pennsylvania school children was thrown out by the state Supreme Court on Friday, raising the prospect that at least some students in the state may soon be allowed to attend classes without a face covering.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A Republican-controlled state House committee plans to vote on a proposed map of Pennsylvania’s new congressional districts that its chair introduced into legislation Wednesday, as a rival map was being prepared in the Senate where lawmakers promise an open process with deb…
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached 200 million Wednesday amid a dispiriting holiday-season spike in cases and hospitalizations that has hit even New England, one of the most highly inoculated corners of the country.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A lawyer for Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary on Wednesday defended the validity of the secretary’s order requiring masks inside K-12 schools to fight COVID-19, asking state Supreme Court justices to focus on a single regulation.
Franklin state police said a 50-year-old Oil City-area woman was the victim of a burglary in which $2,225 worth of items and cash were stolen. The incident occurred on McPherson Road in Pinegrove Township between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday.