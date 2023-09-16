Oil City’s street paving program has wrapped up for the year, as all of the streets the city contracted to have paved this year were upgraded before the Sept. 15 deadline in this year’s paving contract, City Manager Mark Schroyer said during this week’s City Council meeting.

Schroyer believes inclusion of the deadline in the contract, which was new this year, is why the project didn’t drag late into the season as it had in other years. The city did about $500,000 worth of paving, including extra patching when one of the street projects came in under bid.

KARA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Front Page

Some Reno residents didn't receive water updates

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

During this week’s town hall meeting at Reno’s social hall, where residents had the opportunity to direct questions to the Department of Environmental Protection about their ongoing water concerns, some people indicated they had not received phone updates.

Front Page

Oil City meets deadline on paving projects

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff Writer

Oil City’s street paving program has wrapped up for the year, as all of the streets the city contracted to have paved this year were upgraded before the Sept. 15 deadline in this year’s paving contract, City Manager Mark Schroyer said during this week’s City Council meeting.

Front Page

Franklin General Authority

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff Writer

Work is wrapping up on the Miller Hill waterline project in Franklin, and paving is being completed on Old Mercer Road and Plumer Avenue, the Franklin General Authority was informed in an update at its monthly meeting this week.

Body of missing Clarion woman found
Front Page

Body of missing Clarion woman found

  • From staff reports

The body of a missing Clarion Borough woman was found Thursday morning in Cook Forest State Park, according to Ryan Borcz, the park’s operations manager.

Ongoing concerns in Reno addressed at town meeting
Front Page

Ongoing concerns in Reno addressed at town meeting

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

About 30 to 40 Venango Water Co. customers in Reno showed up Wednesday evening for a town hall meeting in the village social hall to direct their questions to the Department of Environmental Protection about their ongoing water concerns.

Free

Emergency personnel searching for woman in Cook Forest

Emergency personnel are currently conducting a search for a 43-year-old woman who was last seen in Clarion County and her vehicle was found near the Cook Forest State Park Fire Tower, according to park manager Ryan Borcz.

Front Page

Franklin bike-loop project moves ahead

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin is moving ahead on laying out a bike loop downtown, which was described in the city’s pedestrian and bicycle connection master plan from 2017.

Front Page

Franklin selects projects for CDBG funds

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

At its meeting Monday, Franklin city council heard the city’s preliminary selection of projects that will receive funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for the 2023 fiscal year.

Front Page

OC panel discusses curriculum options

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City School Board curriculum committee on Monday said they needed more information on the two curriculums being considered for lessons on sexual harassment and bullying that would be taught at the elementary and middle school levels.

Front Page

Cemetery tour postponed

The Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery on Cedar Avenue on Oil City’s North Side has been postponed due to weather. The tour will be held next Saturday.

Front Page

As COVID funds run out, students' learning struggles continue

DETROIT (AP) — An unprecedented infusion of aid money the U.S. government provided to schools during the pandemic has begun to dwindle. Some districts already are winding down programming like expanded summer school and after-school tutoring. Some teachers and support staff brought on to hel…

No people hurt, dog dies in Oil City fire
Front Page

No people hurt, dog dies in Oil City fire

  • By AUSTIN GRAY Contributing writer

No one was hurt in a fire that broke out Wednesday morning at an Oil City home, but a dog died and firefighters had to deal with unseasonably hot September temperatures, Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long said.