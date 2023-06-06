Oil City Middle School students

The Oil City Middle School News staff consists of (from left) Tanner Krepp, Kaylyn DeWoody, Ava Aaron, Tenley Beers, Kaci McClelland, Chase Whittemore, Logan Welms, Carter Ruditis and Alex Osborne. The staff had the best-produced video at a state competition.

 By Dylan Lux

By DYLAN LUX

Oil City Middle School students, who are a part of the Oil City Middle School News (OCmsn) staff, took home first place honors in Dickinson College’s 2023 Media and Design Competition for students from across the state.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

125 graduate from Franklin High School
Front Page

125 graduate from Franklin High School

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A week of blistering heat gave way to more mild temperatures and hazy sunshine Sunday evening as family and friends gathered in the Franklin High School football stadium for the graduation ceremony of the 125 seniors in the Franklin High School Class of 2023.

Students have a blast at Sandycreek Carnival Day
Front Page

Students have a blast at Sandycreek Carnival Day

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Shouting, laughter and excited shrieks and squeals echoed throughout the premises of Sandycreek Elementary School on Friday as Sandycreek students participated in a variety of games and activities during the school’s annual Carnival Day.

Front Page

One dead in bicycle accident

According to Franklin state police, Venango County 911 received a call around 1:15 a.m. Sunday about a bicycle crash on Belmar Acres Road in Sandycreek Township.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Front Page

Oil City woman fatally shot

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man is facing a homicide charge in the death of an Oil City woman. Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim as 40-year-old April Michelle Dunkle.

Front Page

Man charged in death of woman

An Oil City man is facing a homicide charge in the death of an Oil City woman. Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim as 40-year-old April Michelle Dunkle.