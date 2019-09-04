Admitting he had "run out of ideas for nature and landscape photographs," a 2010 Cranberry High School graduate has embarked on a new venture that has caught the attention of a Pittsburgh publication as well as the professional modeling industry.

"I got into model photography and I found there is a lot of room for creativity there," said Joe Lowrey, an Oil City native who now lives in Pittsburgh. "You can build it from the ground up and so I jumped into it. It was a great way for me to make connections within the city as well as pursue a new outlet with photographs."

