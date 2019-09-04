Joe Lowrey, shown along the Allegheny River at Oil City, works as a professional photographer in Pittsburgh. His recent work was featured at a downtown exhibit and in a Pittsburgh publication. His topics have included the lack of diversity in films and the showcasing of plus-sized women models. (contributed photo)
Joe Lowrey, shown along the Allegheny River at Oil City, works as a professional photographer in Pittsburgh. His recent work was featured at a downtown exhibit and in a Pittsburgh publication. His topics have included the lack of diversity in films and the showcasing of plus-sized women models. (contributed photo)
Sadie Clark, of Pittsburgh, is one of several models who has signed on to work with Oil City native Joe Lowrey,whose photography work was recently showcased in a Pittsburgh exhibit and publication. (contributed photo)
Photographer Joe Lowrey's project on Reclaimed Roles, an exhibit that re-imagines leading movie roles for women of color, includes model Rae shown here. Lowrey, an Oil City native, combines his photography skill with Pittsburgh resident Cat Burton's creative talents to produce artistic portfolios featuring models. (contributed photo)
Admitting he had "run out of ideas for nature and landscape photographs," a 2010 Cranberry High School graduate has embarked on a new venture that has caught the attention of a Pittsburgh publication as well as the professional modeling industry.
"I got into model photography and I found there is a lot of room for creativity there," said Joe Lowrey, an Oil City native who now lives in Pittsburgh. "You can build it from the ground up and so I jumped into it. It was a great way for me to make connections within the city as well as pursue a new outlet with photographs."