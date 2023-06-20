Neither rain nor threat of rain could dampen the spirits of the hundreds of archers from many states who converged on Two Mile Run County Park on Friday for the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) Triple Crown National Championship.
An Oil City man already facing charges for allegedly masterminding the robbery of an elderly couple in Polk last year is now facing additional charges related to incidents in Oil City shortly after the Polk robbery that involved two women.
MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to give them back.
One of the contractors initially named in a civil lawsuit related to a Cranberry woman’s fall down the steps of the Oil City Library in 2015 that caused fatal injuries to he woman was dismissed from the lawsuit in 2018.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Organizers warned at an annual gun rights rally at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Monday that with a slim Democratic majority in the House, there could be more attempts to pass gun control measures, weeks after Democrats narrowly advanced the first gun control legislation in y…
Two local children and their family have received a helping hand from the League of Hope, a group of pool players who play with a mission to raise funds for local youngsters who suffer from a life-threatening disease.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed one person drowned at Little Sandy Creek in Polk Borough on Saturday. Rugh pronounced the individual dead at 12:23 p.m. Neither the coroner nor Franklin state police could provide more details on Sunday.
A civil suit stemming from the death of a Cranberry woman who suffered fatal injuries when she fell down the front steps of the Oil City Library in 2015 is returning to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas after being appealed all the way to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Although a decent dose of rain during the coming week is good news, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said it’s no guarantee that it will get the region out of its moderate drought.
Discussions about Milan Adamovsky’s IOOF building in downtown Oil City came to a head Thursday during a hearing to consider whether the building, which had part of its roof blow off in an April storm, is a public nuisance.