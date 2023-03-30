Oil City woman's death ruled homicide

The death of Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, has been ruled as a homicide, according to a joint news release from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh and Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.
During the early morning hours of Monday, March 27, members of the Oil City Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and the Venango County District Attorney’s Office responded to the Oil City bike trail in response to a missing female who had been found deceased, the release said. The initial investigation at the scene was not conclusive to the manner and cause of death.
The death of Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, has been ruled as a homicide, according to a joint news release from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh and Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.
The death of Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, has been ruled as a homicide, according to a joint news release from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh and Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the Commonwealth involving threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.
Valley Grove School District’s pre-K program that launched at Valley Grove Elementary School this school year already has begun to produce positive results, and staff members and the district are “really happy” with it, according to Superintendent Kevin Briggs.
It didn’t take long after the war between Russia and Ukraine started late February of last year for former Emlenton resident Dan Hurrelbrink to get an up-close look at the toll it had begun to take on Ukrainian refugees.
Flashing beacons have been installed and are waiting to be turned on at the Route 8 intersection with Polk Cutoff in Sandycreek Township, one of the final steps in the state’s recent Route 8 improvement project.
Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.
This month marked two years since Oil City Hospitality, a Richmond, Virginia-based company, purchased the former Days Inn Hotel. So, Oil City Manager Mark Schroyer, who during a recent discussion with a company representative, posed a question and laid out a suggestion.
Nearly 60 colleges, businesses and technical schools, as well as several branches of the military, participated in the Oil City High School college and career fair Wednesday, showing the students the many options available to them as they chart their courses after high school.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve extended its year-long fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point despite concerns that higher borrowing rates could worsen the turmoil that has gripped the banking system.
Temperatures Tuesday on the second day of spring may not have felt particularly high given the intermittently balmy past several weeks, but bright sunshine still brought a number of people out to enjoy the passing of winter.
A series of lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that have been taught to Oil City middle school students without school board approval since the fall of 2021 continued to the focus of discussion at another Oil City School Board meeting on Monday.
NEW YORK (AP) — A grand jury heard from a potential final witness Monday in the investigation into Donald Trump as law enforcement officials accelerated security preparations in advance of a possible indictment and as fellow Republicans staked out positions in a criminal probe expected to sh…
One of the finest boys basketball seasons in Franklin High School history came to an end on Saturday afternoon as the Knights dropped a 61-53 decision to Penn Cambria in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs held at Armstrong High School.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon study has found high rates of cancer among military pilots and for the first time has shown that ground crews who fuel, maintain and launch those aircraft are also getting sick.
GENEVA (AP) — Banking giant UBS is buying troubled rival Credit Suisse for almost $3.25 billion, in a deal orchestrated by regulators in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system.