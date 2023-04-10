Oil City's Public Works director set to retire Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top health official said Sunday that a court ruling threatening the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion was “not America” and he did not rule out defying the judge’s order if necessary.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — In an Easter message highlighting hope, Pope Francis on Sunday invoked prayers for both the Ukrainian and Russian people, praised nations which welcome refugees and called on Israelis and Palestinians wracked by the latest surge in deadly violence to forge a “climate of trust.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers added 236,000 jobs in March, suggesting the economy remains on solid footing despite the nine interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve has imposed over the past year in its drive to tame inflation.
Ronnie Beith's memorial service at 6 p.m. today will be livestreamed on the website of Christ United Methodist Church and on Spectrum Cable channel 1024, said the Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, lead pastor of Christ United Methodist, who is officiating the ceremony.
According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.
NEW YORK (AP) — A stone-faced Donald Trump made a momentous court appearance Tuesday as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime as he was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment accusing him in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs during his first White House campaign.
The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.
The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.
Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Friday his office and local police are working around the clock investigating the murder of Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis, whose body was found Monday morning in the area of the West End bike trail in Oil City.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday.
KNOX — Once every month, the former home economics classroom in Keystone High School is turned into a restaurant. On Friday, it became the “Snack Shack,” operated by special needs students in the life skills class.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
LEEPER — In December, there was concern that the Leeper Senior Center would close at the end of March. Three months later, the center, which is operated by the Clarion County Area Agency on Aging, is still in operation — and will remain so.