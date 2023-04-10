Oil City's Public Works director set to retire Friday

Oil City Public Works Director Howard Faunce, who will retire Friday, has worked for the department in various capacities for nearly three decades.

 By Kara O’Neil

Oil City Public Works Director Howard Faunce, is retiring Friday after 29 years with Oil City’s Public Works department, including the past six years as director.

“I have loved my job. It’s hard for me to retire, but it is time,” Faunce said, noting he will turn 67 this month.

Pope at Easter: Pray for Ukrainian, Russian people, refugees
VATICAN CITY (AP) — In an Easter message highlighting hope, Pope Francis on Sunday invoked prayers for both the Ukrainian and Russian people, praised nations which welcome refugees and called on Israelis and Palestinians wracked by the latest surge in deadly violence to forge a “climate of trust.”

U.S. adds more than 230K jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers added 236,000 jobs in March, suggesting the economy remains on solid footing despite the nine interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve has imposed over the past year in its drive to tame inflation.

Ronnie Beith leaves many legacies
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A week after the passing of Ronnie Beith, her family, friends and community who were so dear to her will gather today at her memorial service to give tribute to her memory.

Service on livestream

Ronnie Beith's memorial service at 6 p.m. today will be livestreamed on the website of Christ United Methodist Church and on Spectrum Cable channel 1024, said the Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, lead pastor of Christ United Methodist, who is officiating the ceremony.

Ragon, Rugh say no additional body found in local area

According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.

Pavilion work underway at Two Mile Run
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Visitors to Two Mile Run County Park this month might notice that the pavilion layout has changed a little bit from last year, and a new pavilion is being constructed at Pioneer Flats.

Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — A stone-faced Donald Trump made a momentous court appearance Tuesday as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime as he was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment accusing him in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs during his first White House campaign.

Winds wreak havoc again
  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.

Winds wreak havoc throughout region (updated 3:57 p.m.)
  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor
  • Updated

The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.

DA says officials 'working around clock' on bike trail death probe

  • By KARA O’NEIL and HELEN FIELDING Staff writers

Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Friday his office and local police are working around the clock investigating the murder of Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis, whose body was found Monday morning in the area of the West End bike trail in Oil City.

Trump facing at least 1 felony charge in New York case

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday.

Keystone High School students learn life skills
Keystone High School students learn life skills

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOX — Once every month, the former home economics classroom in Keystone High School is turned into a restaurant. On Friday, it became the “Snack Shack,” operated by special needs students in the life skills class.

High wind takes toll on areas south of I-80

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The high winds that ripped through the region last weekend took a toll on the New Bethlehem and Foxburg areas, according to Clarion County Director of Emergency Services Jeff Smathers.