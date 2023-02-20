Echo Valley will be one of more than a dozen bands playing Saturday at the Oil Country Bluegrass Festival hosted by Court Appointed Special Advocates of Venango County and the Oil City Arts Council. The band features six siblings — Emily, David, Lizzy, Olivia, Dolly and Emmaline Anderson. The festival will be held at the Oil City Moose Club.
Middleground Bluegrass will be one of the featured bands at the annual Oil Country Bluegrass Festival scheduled Saturday at the Oil City Moose Club. Pictured are (from left) Tricia Rearick, Eric Swaney, Zach Rearick, Ron Dick and Mark Genest.
ATLANTA (AP) — Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former President Jimmy Carter’s legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered hospice care.
A retired railroad official says trains that run through the Venango County area don’t carry toxic chemicals like the materials that were on the train that derailed and burned in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month.
The 83rd annual edition of the Business Review and Forecast will be published with Friday’s newspaper. Here is a sampling of what you will find in this year’s edition, which spotlights local business, industry, government and schools.
Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, founding president of Pennsylvania Western University, announced Tuesday she is transitioning to a new role with the State System office as president-in-residence and chief executive officer for PennWest Investment.
WASHINGTON(AP) — A 2010 federal law that boosted nutrition standards for school meals may have begun to help slow the rise in obesity among America’s children — even teenagers who can buy their own snacks, a new study showed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday defended the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledged that officials had no indication the objects were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed America…
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials bel…
All the Polk Center residents who were plaintiffs in a lawsuit to keep the Polk and White Haven state centers open have chosen to withdraw from the suit, according to a court order filed this week by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Oil City Council members handled a few items of business at their brief meeting Thursday, then after the meting city manager Mark Schroyer gave the newspaper an update on where things stand with the former Days Inn hotel that has seen no signs of life for about two years.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, remained hospitalized and undergoing tests after feeling lightheaded, with tests so far negative for another stroke or seizure, his office said Thursday evening.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The China balloon shot down by the U.S. was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial surveillance program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration declared Thursday, citing imagery from American U-2 …
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden suggested that Republicans want to slash Medicare and Social Security, the GOP howls of protest during his State of the Union address showcased a striking apparent turnaround for the party that built a brand for years trying to do just that.