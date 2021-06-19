Oil Heritage Festival back to full capacity this year

Oil Heritage Festival back to full capacity this year

After last year's abridged Oil Heritage Festival, things are on track for Oil City's annual summer celebration to return to full capacity this year.

Among the highlights will be a couple of big-name bands in Justus Park and the return of the Heritage parade.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Front Page

Biden promotes 300 million shots in first 150 days

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden took a cautious victory lap Friday in his quest to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, announcing that 300 million vaccine shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office.

Hiker enjoying area
Front Page

Hiker enjoying area

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

A 76-year-old avid hiker is currently using the Emlenton area as his base of operations as he puts in his miles every day.

Election bill sponsor takes case to Wolf news conference
Front Page

Election bill sponsor takes case to Wolf news conference

HARRISBURG (AP) - The partisan political debate over potential changes to how Pennsylvania registers voters and runs elections moved Thursday from the Capitol in Harrisburg to suburban Philadelphia, where the leading House Republican on the topic showed up at a news conference by Democratic …

Cement truck crash
Front Page

Cement truck crash

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

One person was injured after a fully loaded cement truck came careening down Bully Hill Road in Franklin at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Front Page

Obstacles at Cornplanter Square

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Questions about the vision for 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in downtown Oil City as well as financial strategies to get there were the focus of a long, heated discussion at Tuesday's Venango County Economic Development Authority meeting.

Front Page

Republicans eye new approach

HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Legislature are increasingly looking to take a different avenue to write laws - voter referendums - to get around Gov. Tom Wolf and make policy that the Democrat cannot block with his veto pen.

Leaders offer united front as summit ends
Front Page

Leaders offer united front as summit ends

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) - Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations staked their claim Sunday to leading the world out of the coronavirus pandemic and crisis, pledging more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, vowing to help developing countries grow while fightin…

+4
Archers aim for fun
Front Page

Archers aim for fun

  • By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer

The hundreds of archers who descended on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend wrapped up competition in the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship on Saturday and Sunday.

Front Page

Wolf inks bill extending virus waivers

HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday signed legislation to extend hundreds of waivers of regulations that his administration approved over the last 15 months under the authority of his pandemic disaster emergency declaration that lawmakers voted to end.

+3
'They love coming here'
Front Page

'They love coming here'

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Archers old and young, professional and novice, have gathered at Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship.

+2
Return to Oil Field
Front Page

Return to Oil Field

  • From staff reports

Outdoor commencement ceremonies for the Oil City High School Class of 2021 were held Friday evening under sunny skies at the football stadium.

Front Page

Pa. election revamp unveiled

HARRISBURG (AP) - An ambitious Republican proposal to revamp Pennsylvania election law was unveiled Thursday, a 149-page bill that would change deadlines, adopt new rules for early voting, alter mail-in ballot procedures and mandate IDs for all in-person voters.

Front Page

National archery event is back at Two Mile

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The second leg of a national archery championship, which has drawn hundreds of archers and spectators in previous years, is returning this weekend to Two Mile Run County Park.

+3
425 days on the creek
Front Page

425 days on the creek

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A brother's challenge and a retiree schedule have led an Oil City man to go fishing every day for more than a year.

Front Page

Polk Center concerns aired out

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Families of Polk State Center residents and members of the center's Board of Trustees met Tuesday, on the issue of safe and appropriate care for residents as the clock continues to tick on an August 2022 closure of the facility.