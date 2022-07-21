Several events got things rolling Wednesday before the Oil Heritage Festival officially kicks off today.
The art show opened with an artists reception in the National Transit Building, the Graffiti Gallery and up the street at 42 Seneca St.
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 11:59 am
The art show opened with an artists reception in the National Transit Building, the Graffiti Gallery and up the street at 42 Seneca St.
Kara O'Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.
CLARION - Fire heavily damaged an apartment complex at the corner of Wood Street and Seventh Avenue Wednesday night in Clarion.
A 39-year-old Shippenville man faces more than 1,000 counts of child pornography-related charges after an investigation that began in Texas.
A hobby shop is having a soft opening today in the old Woolworth and more recently Telereach building on Seneca Street in downtown Oil City.
HAWTHORN — Josh Minich, president of the Clarion County Fair Board, believes 2022 could be a record-breaking year for the fair.
ELK TWP. - A 39-year-old Shippenville man faces more than 1,000 counts of child pornography-related charges after an investigation that began in Texas.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army is significantly cutting the total number of soldiers it expects to have in the force over the next two years, as the U.S. military faces what a top general called “unprecedented challenges” in bringing in recruits.
Franklin School Board members awarded a contract for replacing the roof at Sandycreek Elementary School during the panel’s combined July work session and business meeting on Monday.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro brought his campaign for governor to Oil City on Tuesday, and the Democrat told voters they “have the power” to shape Pennsylvania’s future with their vote in an election year when “all is on the line.”
Oil City’s Oil Heritage Festival officially kicks off Thursday, but several pre-festival events, including the opening reception for the popular art show, are on tap tonight in the downtown.
An extensive renovation project at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City that started last year is continuing with the replacement of the parking lot and significant updates to the interior of the building.
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in Venango County is again below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.74, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Cranberry School Board members heard from two guests during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday who spoke about students’ safety at a school bus stop and at the school track.
Oil City School Board members heard an update Monday about the signage at the high school football field that will honor former coach and teacher Duane “Pat” Patterson.
Passage of a state Senate bill has changed the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s approach to the rebuilding of nine bridges targeted under the Public Private Partnership (P3) board.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but “egregiously poor decision-making” resulted in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted and killed, according to a damning inves…
The woods were cool and green and the breeze was pleasant as groups of Jeeps snaked their way along designated trails in Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman posted a massive $11 million fundraising haul during the second quarter. He’s on an advertising spree that’s made him a near-constant presence on television in Pennsylvania, and he grabs attention with snarky, irreverent social media posts.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden seemed to bow Friday to Sen. Joe Manchin’s demand for a slimmed-down economic package, telling Democrats to quickly push the election-year measure through Congress so families could “sleep easier” and enjoy the health care savings it proposes.
Friendly chatter, laughter and the occasional strum of a guitar filled the atmosphere at the Oil City First Presbyterian Church this week as community members got together for a morning of activities and fellowship.
COOKSBURG — When Karen Allgeier moved to the area in 2003, she had never seen anything like the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts. The hexagonal rustic theater was a far cry from the traditional stages she had performed on in California.
The second day of Discovery Days Camp at Drake Well was held Thursday, and nine youngsters learned a thing or two about the history of oil.
Cranberry Township supervisors heard about recently completed and expected improvements to the township at the panel’s meeting Thursday.
JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side Thursday and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. They parted ways, though, on how to get there.
Oil City Council awarded a contract Thursday for work on the sidewalks around Town Square.
Beaver crash
About 50 people, including many veterans and officials, turned out Wednesday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Veterans Affairs clinic in Cranberry.
CLARION — The Clarion Area School Board had a surprise guest at its work session earlier this month as Clarion-Limestone School Board President Nathaniel Parker made an impromptu presentation to the board regarding the possibility of the districts sharing services.
A 44-year reunion concert by former local band Double Play will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Franklin VFW.
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively — trends that raise the risk of a recession.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers wrapped up a budget package this week — nearly two weeks late — approving billions of dollars in new spending, tax breaks for businesses and substantial new sums for public schools to cap the eighth and final budget for the Democratic governor.
Tuesday was a busy day at Oil City’s James A. Nelles Memorial Swimming Pool as cars kept pulling into the already full parking lot and kids and parents alike jumped out with hands full of towels, toys and sunscreen.
Venango County commissioners approved the creation of an infrastructure bank advisory board during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
Concerns were raised about the water line replacement project on Elk Street during Franklin City Council’s monthly meeting on Monday.
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in Venango County this week is below the western Pennsylvania average of $4.83, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The overall drop in the tri-county area, AAA said, is despite a nationwide trend that has seen a rise in consumer demand.
The Brundred Carriage House on West Second Street in Oil City received a Historic Preservation Award on Monday from the Oil Region Alliance for reconstruction of the building.
An Oil City business that has operated here since 1878 and spans four generations of one family has been turned over to a longtime employee who says he feels like “part of the family.”
HARRISBURG (AP) — Nursing home trade associations in Pennsylvania said Monday they have agreed to boost staffing levels as part of a deal with Gov. Tom Wolf to increase aid to an industry struggling with high turnover.
COOKSBURG — Pittsburgh-area residents Dave and Mary Beth Doyle enjoy Cook Forest State Park, and like many grandparents they wanted their granddaughter Mandy Smith to enjoy the outdoors as much as they do. However, that had been a problem because their granddaughter has been blind since birth.
The Emlenton Civic Club held its 42nd Summer Festival over the weekend, as the volunteer committee organized various activities in celebration of the community.
