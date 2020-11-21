Oil City senior Dakota Cole is tackled during a kickoff return during Friday night's PIAA Class 4A semifinal playoff game against Thomas Jefferson. The Oilers' historical season came to an end with a 62-0 loss to the defending state champions. (By Eric Elliott)
Many Oil City high school and middle school students and staff, as well as members of the community, turned out Friday afternoon to give the Oilers a sendoff. The team left the high school and headed down Center Street on their way out of town. (By Kara O'Neil)
Oil City senior Dakota Cole is tackled during a kickoff return during Friday night's PIAA Class 4A semifinal playoff game against Thomas Jefferson. The Oilers' historical season came to an end with a 62-0 loss to the defending state champions. (By Eric Elliott)
Many Oil City high school and middle school students and staff, as well as members of the community, turned out Friday afternoon to give the Oilers a sendoff. The team left the high school and headed down Center Street on their way out of town. (By Kara O'Neil)
Oil City's superb football season ended Friday night as the Oilers fell to defending state champion Thomas Jefferson, 62-0, in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals on Thomas Jefferson's home field in Jefferson Hills.
The Oilers, who won the District 10 championship and followed that up with a couple of one-point wins against Juniata and Upper Moreland, closed the year with a 10-1 record and advanced further than any team in Oil City history.