Oil City's superb football season ended Friday night as the Oilers fell to defending state champion Thomas Jefferson, 62-0, in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals on Thomas Jefferson's home field in Jefferson Hills.

The Oilers, who won the District 10 championship and followed that up with a couple of one-point wins against Juniata and Upper Moreland, closed the year with a 10-1 record and advanced further than any team in Oil City history.

