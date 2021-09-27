Oktoberfest returned to Marienville, a little early this year, much to the delight of the hundreds of people who attended the three-day event.
“This event has been happening for over 40 years,” said Oktoberfest organizer Roxanne Thornton. “This year we have had the most vendors we have ever had. The weather cooperated and did pretty well this year. We had pumpkin bowling and corn shucking, races for bikes and lawn mowers, a car show, pet parade, a decorating contest, vendors, food, a parade and music.”