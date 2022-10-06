OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise

The OPEC+ alliance cut oil production Wednesday by a larger-than-expected 2 million barrels per day starting in November. The move could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise pump prices for U.S. drivers.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided Wednesday to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.

Energy ministers cut production by a larger-than-expected 2 million barrels per day starting in November after gathering for their first face-to-face meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the OPEC oil cartel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tri-county gas prices barely move from last week

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area basically didn’t budge compared with the previous week and remains above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.89, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Local Set Free Movement plans first meeting Saturday

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A local group affiliated with the Set Free Movement, an organization working against human trafficking, will hold a meeting Saturday to address the issue in this area and “link arms with people in the community.”

Kelly says his knowledge of Venango County not an issue
Kelly says his knowledge of Venango County not an issue

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly has represented his legislative district since 2011. However, redistricting will give a different look to it than he’s been accustomed to after this year’s election — much of it involving a big chunk of the western portion of Venango County.

Autumn Leaf Festival weathers the elements
Autumn Leaf Festival weathers the elements

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — As the nine-day Autumn Leaf Festival wrapped up Sunday after it had its share of unsettled weather, Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry Executive Director Tracy Becker reflected on how weather “is always a factor” in the festival’s success.

Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.

Franklin schools set up Knights Print Shoppe

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin Area School District is hoping to cut costs as well as paper with a new idea presented at this week’s school board operations committee meeting — The Knights Mill & Print Shoppe.

Bridge in Cranberry closed

The bridge over Halls Run Creek on Meadow Church Road in Cranberry Township has been closed because the bridge superstructure has deficiencies, according to the township's website.

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina.

Clarion could be getting security cameras

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — The Clarion Borough Police Department is seeking a grant to fund security and safety improvements along Main Street, which include camera surveillance between Fourth and Eighth avenues in the proposed project.

Franklin joins free meal program for students

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin School Board members voted at their meeting this week to join the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision program that will provide free breakfasts and lunches each school day during this school year.

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland.

Cranberry Mall will go up for bid

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

In about a month, the Cranberry Mall will go up for bid through an Irvine, California-based commercial real estate exchange, but nothing is expected to change as far as the property’s status as a mall.

OC hires 2 school resource officers, social worker

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members approved contracts Monday for two school resource officers and a social worker while also accepting the retirement of longtime school district security director John McNerney.

Board hears about Franklin school security upgrades

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Several security upgrades have been implemented recently in Franklin School District, according to a presentation at Monday’s Franklin School Board meeting from student support services director Denise Phipps and district principals.

Clarion County elections director to retire
Clarion County elections director to retire

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Clarion County Director of Elections Cindy Callihan is expected to officially announce her retirement today after nearly 40 years with the county. Her retirement is effective Oct. 1, but she will remain as a part-time employee until after the 2022 election.