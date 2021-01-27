CLARION - Officials say today's opening of Clarion Hospital's COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former Peebles building at the Clarion Mall will greatly enhance the number of people who can be vaccinated in one day.
"In our present location we could do about 140 to 150 vaccinations a day," said Clarion Hospital chief nursing officer Leslie Walters. "Moving to this new location, and having the support of the county, we will be able to more than double the vaccinations we are able to give, and with enough vaccine we could give up to 400 to 500 in a day," Walters added.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf defended Pennsylvania's rollout of the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, saying it was left in the lurch by the Trump administration's overpromises and that a decentralized vaccine signup system should prove to be more efficient, as opposed to a centralized portal …
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said it's working to resolve issues claimants have encountered in trying to resume receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Monday appeared to boost his goal for coronavirus vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, suggesting that the nation could soon be vaccinating 1.5 million Americans on average per day.
Cranberry Area School District will squeak through the remaining fiscal year and break even despite hefty COVID-related expenses ranging from cyber school costs to a higher bill for sanitation and cleaning supplies.
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Labor & Industry on Saturday announced Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) payments in the new federal CARES Act extension will resume the week of Jan. 24.
WASHINGTON (AP) - A growing number of Republican senators say they oppose holding an impeachment trial, a sign of the dimming chances that former President Donald Trump will be convicted on the charge that he incited a siege of the U.S. Capitol.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden's ambitious opening bid, his $1.9 trillion American Rescue economic package, will test the new president's relationship with Congress and force a crucial choice between his policy vision and a desire for bipartisan unity.
WASHINGTON (AP) - With a burst of executive orders, President Joe Biden served notice Thursday that America's war on COVID-19 is under new command, promising an anxious nation progress to reduce infections and lift the siege it has endured for nearly a year.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Kamala Harris broke the barrier that has kept men at the top ranks of American power for more than two centuries when she took the oath Wednesday to hold the nation's second-highest office.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, declaring that "democracy has prevailed" and summoning American resilience and unity to confront the nation's confluence of crises.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Hours from inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden paused on what might have been his triumphal entrance to Washington Tuesday evening to mark instead the national tragedy of the coronavirus pandemic with a moment of collective grief for Americans lost.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Even as it struggles to deliver shots into arms, Pennsylvania is expanding initial eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to include people age 65 and over as well as younger people with serious health conditions that put them at higher risk, state health officials announced …
Students in the Cranberry Area School District will continue in the hybrid model - a combination of virtual and in-person learning - for the next few weeks. It is a plan that will be reviewed every two weeks to determine if it should change back to all remote or move forward into in-classroo…