Organizers counting down to Saturday kickoff for fair

The usual peace and tranquillity of the Venango County Fairgrounds will be thrown into an organized chaos the next couple of weeks as 4-H members and the community come together to celebrate rural life.
"It's four days away," Vicki Babb, Penn State Cooperative Extension office manager, said Tuesday from behind a stack of paperwork about Saturday's opening day of the county fair at the fairgrounds on Route 62 south of Franklin.
A window in the office loomed in the background with a gigantic number four written on it as if anyone working in the office could possibly forget.
Babb and two summer interns, Alexsis Shreffler and Abby Brockett, took a few minutes from the buzz of activity to ponder what new and exciting things the fair has to offer this year, and something they came up was alpacas.
Two members of the Venango's Edge 4-H club from Salem Township will show three alpacas, something that hasn't been done at the fair in years, if ever.
"(Alpacas) have never been here in the 13 years I've been here," Babb said.
4-H members can show almost anything they can think of, from photography to companion animals like cats and mice, but the most common path of a 4-H kid is to show farm animals like cows, sheep, horses and pigs.
As the farming world expands and more avant-garde animals become normal, the world of 4-H showmanship has evolved too.
"One of (the alpaca handlers) is going to do costuming ... I looked it up on Google and it's just alpacas dressed in costumes," Brockett said.
The alpacas will make their fair debut immediately following the open dairy goat show in Phillips Arena at 9 a.m. Monday.
Shreffler discussed a program she began last year called the adult showmanship show. It is planned Wednesday, Aug. 7, in Phillips Arena.
"You have to be 24 or older and have a team of three to five people," Shreffler said.
The object of the activity is to give adults a first-hand glimpse into what it's like to show an animal at the fair. Teams will show a beef cow, dairy cow, market goat and lamb and be judged by recent 4-Hers.
Teams will need to come dressed in "show attire" and have some animal experience.
"It's meant to be fun and exciting," Shreffler said.
Shreffler said she and another intern had the idea before last year's fair after digging up evidence of a 4-H alumni show that was held "back in the day."
Ongoing activities to expect throughout next week will include the return of the Barnyard Olympics that features events like the hay bale toss, nail driving, cow milking and frog jumping.
Other events on the docket will be shows by master magician Chuck Caputo at the Scrubgrass Stage on Saturday and Sunday; demolition derbies Monday and next Friday, and truck and tractor pulls Sunday and Tuesday.
Mainstays like the tractor pulls and livestock auction are favorites of Urania "Rainy" Linn, who has been heavily involved with the fair 63 years.
"Seeing people come and see the friends they made at previous fairs or come back to visit after they've grown up," Linn said as she looked into the middle distance with a smile on her face.
"It's like this one lady setting up right now on the hill, she said 'well, this is just like home'," Linn said.
Linn, who said she grew up in county fairs, agreed with that feeling.
"My grandparents participated and my parents did too and, evidently, I inherited that gene," she said.
Team roping in the Kiwanis Bowl will be the first official fair event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.