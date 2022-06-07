O'Toole legacy at West Forest wrapping up after 75 years

Erin (O’Toole) Brannon is retiring from West Forest Elementary School after 36 years of teaching. The West Forest schools have had a member of the O’Toole family on staff in teaching or administrative positions since 1948.

 Contributed photo

The long legacy of the O’Toole family is drawing to a close after nearly 75 years in teaching or administrative positions at the West Forest schools in Forest Area School District.

There has been an O’Toole on staff at West Forest every year since 1948, and that era will end Wednesday with the retirement of second-grade teacher Erin (O’Toole) Brannon.

