Outdoor class at VC

- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners extended the county's COVID-19 emergency declaration Tuesday as word came of a $2.5 million federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program grant.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The chair of Pennsylvania's Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday said he wants to halt plans to toll nine major bridges on interstates and, at the very least, require those plans to undergo more scrutiny and a vote by lawmakers.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress, along clear party lines, approved the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday as President Joe Biden and Democrats claimed a major triumph on legislation marshaling the government's spending might against pandemic and economic crises.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Candidates plugging for party nominations in the May primary election have filed their petitions with the Venango County elections office.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania state government is expected to receive more than $7 billion from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package making its way through Congress, or almost one-fifth of its operating costs this year, with some warning that the one-time aid should be used only for on…
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
The Franklin General Authority approved its water and wastewater capital budgets Tuesday.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced last week that it is stopping sales of six children's books because of perceived racist and insensitive imagery. In response, the Oil Region Library Association is removing copies of those books from its shelves.
- From staff reports
-
A building owned by Franklin Preservation is undergoing a dramatic makeover.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises' announcement that it is stopping publication of six children's books because of perceived racist and insensitive imagery has prompted local libraries to remove copies of those books from its shelves.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
STRATTANVILLE - American legion Post 249 is filled with the faces of history during the winter months, as Strattanville's 213 veterans posters are displayed in four rooms of the borough's former schoolhouse.
NEW YORK (AP) - Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Oil City fire Chief Mark Hicks says Sunday's blaze at a home on Plummer Street showed long-standing flaws in Venango County's 911 dispatching operations.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey's vote in favor of conviction during former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial last month has not been sitting well with fellow Republicans.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The number of high school girls who have entered nontraditional shops at Venango Technology Center is well above the national average.
WASHINGTON (AP) - With President Joe Biden on the verge of his first big legislative victory, a key moderate Democrat said Sunday he's open to changing Senate rules that could allow for more party-line votes to push through other parts of the White House's agenda such as voting rights.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
One person was injured and multiple dogs died in a house fire in Oil City late Sunday morning, according to Oil City fire Chief Mark Hicks.
WASHINGTON (AP) - More than 28 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from federal health officials for what they should and shouldn't do.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
An Irwin Township woman is making history as the first woman in the township to hold the position of supervisor.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
One of the region's most highly respected ensembles is back in business.
- From staff reports
-
A Mercer County woman known as the "pink hat lady" for her alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was indicted Thursday on eight counts by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Less than a week after exhorting a roomful of Oil City residents to join him in a downtown revitalization campaign, 41-year-old Milan Adamovsky is culling a lot of feedback on how to proceed.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
With more COVID vaccination sites opening through hospitals and at pharmacies, the Crawford Area Transportation Authority is offering free rides for anyone in Venango County who needs transportation to get a shot.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate voted by the slimmest of margins Thursday to begin debating a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, after Democrats made eleventh-hour changes aimed at ensuring they could pull President Joe Biden's top legislative priority through the chamber.
- From staff reports
-
MEADVILLE - State police barracks in Troop E, which includes Franklin, are reporting a variety of scams targeting elderly people.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A Clarion man has admitted to setting a fire Tuesday in an apartment building in Clarion Borough.
HARRISBURG (AP) - With growing emphasis on getting students back in schools during the pandemic, teachers and school staff will receive the first doses delivered to Pennsylvania of the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine under Gov. Tom Wolf's plan released Wednesday.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday presented more information about a federal grant the county received to help businesses in the hospitality industry.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The Days Inn hotel in Oil City has been purchased by a family that owns a string of hotels across the U.S.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango County, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Reinforcements are on the way to help Franklin teachers battle the COVID slide.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania lawmakers on Tuesday implored state officials to do better at getting COVID-19 vaccines to seniors while the Health Department said the new approval of a third vaccine will help.
- From staff reports
-
A Florida man pleaded guilty last week to a summary traffic count for his role in a crash in Franklin that severely injured an official with the City of Franklin.
