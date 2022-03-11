Good crowds are expected this weekend as the Cranberry Outdoor Expo opens today and continues through Sunday at the Cranberry Mall.

The expo, which will feature all things hunting, fishing and outdoor sporting recreation, will run from 4 to 8 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Both sides happy with tentative OC fire contract

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The City of Oil City and the Oil City firefighters union have entered into a tentative three-year contract that will run from 2023 until the end of 2025, city manager Mark Schroyer told city council at their meeting Thursday.

It's snowing out!
It's snowing out!

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Not everyone was excited to see the fluffy flakes falling Wednesday, but seven-year old Misha acted like a puppy again when he saw them.

Venango County voting split in new map outlined

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Election-related matters, including the congressional redistricting plan for Pennsylvania that would split Venango County into two districts, were discussed at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting.

Streetlights on Liberty Street will be replaced

  • By BRAD LENA Staff writer

Beginning in April, the decorative, twin-globe streetlights and their poles on Franklin’s Liberty Street, between 12th and 13th streets, will be replaced, according to City Manager Tracy Jamieson.

Convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates does beltway circuit
Convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates does beltway circuit

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A large group of truck drivers who object to COVID-19 mandates drove two loops around the beltway surrounding Washington, Sunday, deliberately moving slowly to impact traffic and make their feelings known to lawmakers in the nation’s capitol.

Update: Some in area still experiencing power outages

  • Updated

First Energy's website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.

Delayed test results show student scores fell in state

HARRISBURG (AP) — Student scores on Pennsylvania standardized tests fell sharply last year in most categories, although state education officials cautioned the numbers were so distorted by pandemic conditions that they are of limited use for comparison to previous years — particularly regard…

Forest County road remains closed

Dawson Run Road/Jamison Run Road (Route 4002) in Tionesta Township will remain closed to traffic due to flood-related damage, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The road will be closed indefinitely as a full assessment of the damage is completed.

Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia’s invasion topped 1 million on Wednesday, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to t…

Police seek missing teenage girl

State police in Franklin said they are searching for a missing/runaway female juvenile from Cornplanter Township, who was last seen at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at her Hillcrest Avenue residence.