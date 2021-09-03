A building was severely damaged in a fire that was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Franklin.
Franklin Fire Chief Jim Wetzel said the blaze occurred in the Franklin Industries lot at a mechanics workshop.
Cranberry Area School District Superintendent Bill Vonada sent out a letter to families in the district Thursday with details about the state’s mask mandate that begins Tuesday in schools.
CLARION — The Clarion County commissioners propose to submit an application for $447,925 in Community Block Development Grant funding for five municipalities.
NEW YORK (AP) — A stunned U.S. East Coast faced a rising death toll, surging rivers, tornado damage and continuing calls for rescue Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain, drowning more than 40 people in their homes and cars.
The Venango County Humane Society’s cats and dogs can now get their teeth cared for thanks to a recent charitable donation.
Art on the Allegheny is returning to Tionesta on Saturday for the fourth year.
The villages of Rocky Grove and Sugarcreek will see a price increase for sewer rates starting in January.
As the sun rose and the rain fell Saturday morning, cyclists gathered at the Central Avenue plaza in Oil City in honor of fallen U.S. Army Capt. Erick Foster.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change passed its last regulatory hurdle Wednesday, in a hard-fought bid to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s July seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, for the most part, was up from June, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds and infecting more young people just as students ret…
Following last year’s COVID-related uncertainty, Tuesday started off as a normal first day of school for local students who were excited to see their classmates and teachers.
DUBOIS — WRC Senior Services, with operations in Clarion, Brookville, New Bethlehem and Ridgway, and Penn Highlands Healthcare on Tuesday announced an integration plan.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class.
Hurricane Ida will have little effect on northwest Pennsylvania as the storm passes by this afternoon and Wednesday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians will lose federal pandemic unemployment benefits after this week, including an extra $300 per week, an extra 13 weeks of benefits and benefits for the self-employed.
As we enter the school year and summer turns to fall, many are wondering what can be done to get ahead of COVID.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 …
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s…
SALEM — Heavy rains hit western Clarion County and south central Venango County at about 6 p.m. Saturday, quickly dumping up to 3 inches of water in some areas.
Police understaffing problems are present in municipalities across the country, resulting in a desire for more officers.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Locally, some people might remember Sean Parnell as a Clarion University student whose sense of patriotism prompted him to transfer to Duquesne University after the 9/11 attacks because that school had an ROTC program.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden’s promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it used a drone strike to kill a member of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate Saturday.
(Editor’s note: This column was written by Penny Weichel, retired sports editor for The Derrick, who looks back at Franklin High School’s undefeated football teams 50 years ago in 1971 and 1972 as the Knights open this year’s season today.)
TITUSVILLE — It was 162 years ago when Col. Edwin Drake struck oil along Oil Creek and changed the world.
The Parkside in Titusville is set to host an open house on Sunday, a year since the former Titusville YMCA saw life brought back to the building.
Oil City Manager Mark Schroyer discussed updates to City Hall at Thursday’s city council meeting.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the day’s deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He promised to avenge the deaths of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack, declaring to t…
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and…
A Brockway man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday on Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between exit 64 — Clarion/New Bethlehem Route 66 south —to Exit 70 Strattanville — Route 322 due to a camper rollover, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Both lanes are blocked near mile marker 70. Estimated reopen time is 1:15 but c…
CLARION — The former tenant of a Clarion apartment building on Wednesday entered a guilty plea to aggravated arson, risking bodily injury, a first-degree felony, in Clarion County plea and sentence court.
Valley Grove School Board members this week approved the review of the district’s school safety plan, which includes clear language regarding masking while at school and how the district will manage the situation as the school year begins and moves forward.
The Shine a Light on Suicide night kayak event will return to Two Mile Run County Park from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, the Democratic governor wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders.
Route 28 in Redbank Township is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure is between the intersection of Route 28 with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders.
