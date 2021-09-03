A building was severely damaged in a fire that was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Franklin.

Franklin Fire Chief Jim Wetzel said the blaze occurred in the Franklin Industries lot at a mechanics workshop.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

+2
Northeast death toll hits 45
Front Page

Northeast death toll hits 45

NEW YORK (AP) — A stunned U.S. East Coast faced a rising death toll, surging rivers, tornado damage and continuing calls for rescue Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain, drowning more than 40 people in their homes and cars.

State's carbon plan clears last regulatory hurdle
Front Page

State's carbon plan clears last regulatory hurdle

HARRISBURG (AP) — The centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change passed its last regulatory hurdle Wednesday, in a hard-fought bid to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy.

State orders masks in all schools, day cares
Front Page

State orders masks in all schools, day cares

HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds and infecting more young people just as students ret…

Pennsylvania mandates masks in K-12 schools, day cares
Free

Pennsylvania mandates masks in K-12 schools, day cares

HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class.

Last troops exit Afghanistan
Front Page

Last troops exit Afghanistan

  • By ROBERT BURNS AND LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 …

Front Page

Wind, storm surge from Hurricane Ida lash Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s…

Front Page

Police chiefs: More help needed

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Police understaffing problems are present in municipalities across the country, resulting in a desire for more officers.

Front Page

Parnell: Rescue will be tall order

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Locally, some people might remember Sean Parnell as a Clarion University student whose sense of patriotism prompted him to transfer to Duquesne University after the 9/11 attacks because that school had an ROTC program.

Front Page

Drone strike targets IS member

  • By LOLITA BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden’s promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it used a drone strike to kill a member of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate Saturday.

+3
Biden vows to avenge deaths, finish evacuation
Front Page

Biden vows to avenge deaths, finish evacuation

  • By ROBERT BURNS AND DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the day’s deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He promised to avenge the deaths of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack, declaring to t…

+3
Airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 U.S. troops
Front Page

Airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 U.S. troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and…

Portion of Interstate 80 closed
Free

Portion of Interstate 80 closed

Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between exit 64 — Clarion/New Bethlehem Route 66 south —to Exit 70 Strattanville — Route 322 due to a camper rollover, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Both lanes are blocked near mile marker 70. Estimated reopen time is 1:15 but c…

Front Page

Clarion man pleads guilty to arson

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The former tenant of a Clarion apartment building on Wednesday entered a guilty plea to aggravated arson, risking bodily injury, a first-degree felony, in Clarion County plea and sentence court.

+2
Wolf wants masks in classrooms
Front Page

Wolf wants masks in classrooms

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, the Democratic governor wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders.

Free

Crash closes Route 28 in Redbank Township

Route 28 in Redbank Township is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure is between the intersection of Route 28 with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road.