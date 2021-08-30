Rushing water flooded over the intersection of County Line Road, State Route 208 and Brick Church Road in Salem Township. The flash flood stopped traffic in both directions. Knox and Emlenton firefighters responded to the scene to control traffic.
A vehicle hits ponded water along Route 208 in Lamartine, Salem Township, at 6 p.m. Saturday.
By Rodney L. Sherman/Clarion News
Rushing water flooded over the intersection of County Line Road, State Route 208 and Brick Church Road in Salem Township. The flash flood stopped traffic in both directions. Knox and Emlenton firefighters responded to the scene to control traffic.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians will lose federal pandemic unemployment benefits after this week, including an extra $300 per week, an extra 13 weeks of benefits and benefits for the self-employed.
By ROBERT BURNS AND LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 …
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s…
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Locally, some people might remember Sean Parnell as a Clarion University student whose sense of patriotism prompted him to transfer to Duquesne University after the 9/11 attacks because that school had an ROTC program.
By LOLITA BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden’s promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it used a drone strike to kill a member of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate Saturday.
(Editor’s note: This column was written by Penny Weichel, retired sports editor for The Derrick, who looks back at Franklin High School’s undefeated football teams 50 years ago in 1971 and 1972 as the Knights open this year’s season today.)
By ROBERT BURNS AND DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the day’s deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He promised to avenge the deaths of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack, declaring to t…
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and…
Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between exit 64 — Clarion/New Bethlehem Route 66 south —to Exit 70 Strattanville — Route 322 due to a camper rollover, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Both lanes are blocked near mile marker 70. Estimated reopen time is 1:15 but c…
CLARION — The former tenant of a Clarion apartment building on Wednesday entered a guilty plea to aggravated arson, risking bodily injury, a first-degree felony, in Clarion County plea and sentence court.
Valley Grove School Board members this week approved the review of the district’s school safety plan, which includes clear language regarding masking while at school and how the district will manage the situation as the school year begins and moves forward.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, the Democratic governor wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders.
Route 28 in Redbank Township is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure is between the intersection of Route 28 with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Monday that hearings will begin this week as he committed to carrying out a "full forensic investigation" of the state's 2020 presidential election.