Franklin police investigate suicide
Franklin police said they are investigating a suicide that took place in the 100 block of 14th Street on Wednesday evening. No further information was available.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Franklin police said they are investigating a suicide that took place in the 100 block of 14th Street on Wednesday evening. No further information was available.
Franklin police investigate suicide
NEW BETHLEHEM — Both sides in the continuing labor dispute in the Redbank Valley School District will be back at the table tonight for another negotiating session.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania senators grilled turnpike executives over their efforts to collect unpaid tolls that amounted to $104 million last year during a hearing Wednesday prompted by an Associated Press report last week regarding some 11 million rides that generated no revenue for the…
Venango County Regional Planning Commission members received an in-depth update at their meeting Tuesday about several home rehab programs in the county.
Community-based care providers in the Oil Region are able to meet many Polk State Center residents’ housing needs, says one CEO, but their care needs are going to be harder to meet.
The goat that has been wandering about the Franklin and Sugarcreek areas since early this month has been caught.
Volunteers in the Court Appointed Special Advocates program in Venango County say the opportunity to have a positive impact on the lives of children in need keeps them going.
HERSHEY (AP) — Pennsylvania’s network of vaccine providers is ready to deliver booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine as soon as federal authorities sign off, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.
The Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee discussed two major issues at its meeting Tuesday — housing development and the Cranberry Mall.
The Oil City Library was a good place for several area residents to spend the day Tuesday.
HERSHEY — State Secretary of Health Alison Beam today signed an order to ensure vaccine providers are prepared to start COVID-19 booster shots as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues the necessary federal guidance.
How to create and maintain as much normalcy for students as possible — while remaining safe during a pandemic — continued to be a major talking point at Valley Grove School Board’s work session Monday.
An 11-year-old Clarion County girl spent her Labor Day weekend washing quads, bikes and UTVs in the hot sun for charity.
An Oil City High School student and two parents of Oil City students spoke at Monday’s Oil City School Board meeting and voiced their opposition to the mask mandate currently in place at all K though 12 schools in Pennsylvania.
For her 65th birthday, Oil City resident Patty Swacha asked her family for 65 cards.
Rollover crash in Rockland
CLARION — The Constitution Party of Clarion County wants to get its message of limited government out to the public when its hosts a Founders Series presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Point Church of God just south of Interstate 80 in Monroe Township.
“We were a little unsure coming into this festival what to expect,” said Sue Williams, Executive Director of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce during Saturday’s Cranberry Festival.
CLARION — State Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-63rd District, expects what she calls the Wolf administration’s “overreach” to be at “the top of the list,” along with economics, when the Republican-controlled Legislature returns to session today.
Clarion state police said two people died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 28 and Shannondale Road in Redbank Township on Friday evening.
DeBence Antique Music World will have free admission over Applefest weekend, showcasing several new developments at the museum.
CLARION — There is new life in the old Wein’s Building on Main Street in Clarion — two lives in fact.
An 89-year-old Marienville man continued his personal tradition this year of putting together a display in St. Ann’s Catholic Church that honored first responders and the U.S. military on Sept. 11.
The management team at TrAils To Ales hopes to bring technological drink pours and more people to downtown Franklin with its second location.
A new haunted attraction opens today at the Cranberry Mall, and its creator is looking to creep out visitors at the castle of fear.
A Cochranton man pleaded guilty Thursday in Crawford County Court to the murder of his stepmother and half brother at their Guys Mills home in 2019 and was sentenced to decades in prison.
FRILLS CORNERS — Classes at North Clarion High School and Elementary School were suspended Thursday and today to allow for a “deep cleaning” of the buildings in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration doesn’t make many headlines. Charged with keeping America’s workplaces safe, it usually busies itself with tasks such as setting and enforcing standards for goggles, hardhats and ladders.
Classes at North Clarion High School and Elementary School were suspended today and Friday to allow for a “deep cleaning” of the buildings in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Lead pipes in the Franklin area will start to be replaced after the city’s general authority members approved a project bid at their meeting Tuesday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate prepared Wednesday to test how far they can go in pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as Democrats accused them of helping perpetuate the “big lie” that former President Donald T…
An Oil City man is facing charges for breaking into a house along Route 62 in Cranberry Township in the early hours Wednesday and beating a man with a baseball bat to the point the man lost consciousness for a short period.
Don Slingluff has been coming to the Franklin Farmers Market since it was the Franklin Curb Market.
In an answer to a lawsuit filed Jan. 29, 2020, Senior Deputy Attorney General Jessica Davis denies a majority of the allegations against state officials, intermediate care facility (ICF) administration and Gov. Tom Wolf in a case centering on the closing of Polk and White Haven state centers.
READING (AP) — Pennsylvania residents who are unvaccinated against the coronavirus were far more likely to contract COVID-19, become hospitalized and die than those who got the shot, health officials said Tuesday in the first public release of data on so-called “breakthrough” infections in t…
Franklin’s Greentree Manor streets will be repaved after residents of 80 households signed a petition requesting the roadwork.
Two Mile Run County Park Director Luke Kauffman says, “We stretch our season out as long as we can.”
MARIENVILLE — Earlier this year, Marienville Park barely resembled a park at all. Four months later, the same area boasts whimsical artwork, a game area, a terraced section and a pond.
NEW BETHLEHEM — The 77 teachers in the Redbank Valley School District on Monday morning began walking the picket line — a walk that could last several weeks.
2006 Ford Freestar - 3rd row seat, new inspection, $2000 …
Seneca - Garage Sale - 238 N Main St - Fri. & Sat, Se…
TWO (2) HIGHLY QUALIFIED PARAPROFESSIONALS & CHEERLEA…
NON smoking healthy early 70s white female looking for he…
Single Female, 57 looking for female or male age 50-68 fo…
Apples - Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala. Grapes, plums and pe…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…