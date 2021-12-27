Rimersburg trespass

State police in Clarion said they responded to a report of a trespassing incident at a Rimersburg apartment on Saturday afternoon.

Commercial vehicles under speed restriction on portion of I-80

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said because of the winter weather, a speed limit restriction of 45 mph for commercial vehicles is in place in the right lane only of Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, between exit 73: Route 949, Corsica, to exit 173: Route 64, Lamar in Clin…

Clarion Borough, Township will appeal census count

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Clarion Borough and Clarion Township might get a “do-over” on the 2020 census count that showed population drops taking both municipalities under important funding thresholds.

Warnings issued over redistricting delays affecting primary

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top state election official is warning that the 2022 primary election may have to be delayed as a group of voters asked the state’s highest court to pick a new map of congressional districts if Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers fail to agree on one soon.

Biden pivots to home tests to confront omicron surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced the government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.

How will 15th District look under new map?

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

When the news came out that Pennsylvania had lost population in the last census, the state’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives had to brace itself knowing representation will be reduced from 18 to 17 members.

Thompson says Jan. 6 became 'very scary'

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Since the U.S. House select committee was formed to investigate the events that took place before, during and after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the panel and its work has been in and out of the news for nearly a year.

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress …

We're in for a mild winter this year

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

With winter set to officially arrive Tuesday, a mild season could be what’s in store based on what the region has so far seen up to this point in December.

Live Nativity in Clarion

Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Clarion became the biblical city of Bethlehem on Friday night, thanks to the congregation of Trinity Point Church of God.

Jefferson County leaders object to I-80 tolling plan

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

BROOKVILLE — The state’s plan to toll nine bridges on interstate highways, including the North Fork bridge in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County, met with criticism on Wednesday night in Brookville.

County aboard on opioid settlements

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Venango County commissioners, during their Tuesday meeting, approved signing on to settlements the state attorney general has reached with an opioid maker and distributors.

State Senate confirms Veon for judicial post

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, has been appointed by the state Senate to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas, which was created when Judge Robert Boyer retired in April.