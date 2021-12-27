Rimersburg trespass
State police in Clarion said they responded to a report of a trespassing incident at a Rimersburg apartment on Saturday afternoon.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said because of the winter weather, a speed limit restriction of 45 mph for commercial vehicles is in place in the right lane only of Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, between exit 73: Route 949, Corsica, to exit 173: Route 64, Lamar in Clin…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation honored a Venango County maintenance employee for going above and beyond to provide service to two people stranded on the side of the road in Warren County.
CLARION — Clarion Borough and Clarion Township might get a “do-over” on the 2020 census count that showed population drops taking both municipalities under important funding thresholds.
TIONESTA — Nearly 20 volunteer cooks and servers turned out to help with the Bear Claw Cafe’s first Christmas community dinner on Friday in Tionesta.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The latest COVID-19 variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers — but it didn’t do much damage to holiday shopping.
Redbank accidents
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. Merry Christmas!
Venango County is in a once in a decade process of reconfiguring its magisterial judge districts as required by state law.
Three Marienville-area churches are trying to “get to gnome” their community through their Christmas church gnomes.
Cranberry Township supervisors, with chairman Harold Best presiding over his last meeting, gave their final approval Thursday to the township’s 2022 budget that holds the line on taxes.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top state election official is warning that the 2022 primary election may have to be delayed as a group of voters asked the state’s highest court to pick a new map of congressional districts if Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers fail to agree on one soon.
Forest County commissioners gave final approval Wednesday to the county’s 2022 budget that calls for a one-mill tax increase.
On Dec. 10, people across the country watched in horror as a tornado ripped through western Kentucky, destroying homes, lives and livelihoods.
CLARION — Joan Kriebel makes tiny sleighs, and the sale of those sleighs has generated money to help needy veterans in Clarion County.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced the government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.
When the news came out that Pennsylvania had lost population in the last census, the state’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives had to brace itself knowing representation will be reduced from 18 to 17 members.
Members of the Venango County Economic Development Authority discussed funding and other matters related to the 100 Seneca project at their monthly meeting Tuesday.
Baby candy cane, anyone?
Several changes have come to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas over the past month as acting president judge Thomas King Kistler works to “move the court forward.”
Monday was a good day for Clarion County as the bi-annual judicial tax sale more than met expectations.
Thirty-six years ago, a little girl from Franklin gave up her beloved blanket to keep baby Jesus warm.
Since the U.S. House select committee was formed to investigate the events that took place before, during and after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the panel and its work has been in and out of the news for nearly a year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress …
Cool temperatures and a steady rain did not deter about 150 people from attending the Wreaths Across America commemoration on Saturday at Clarion Cemetery.
With winter set to officially arrive Tuesday, a mild season could be what’s in store based on what the region has so far seen up to this point in December.
There’s the familiar adage that says “It is always better to give than to receive.” It’s a mindset that one local family lives by, especially on Christmas Day.
A rash of viral videos on Thursday sparked large responses at school districts nationally, including in the Oil Region.
On Jan. 4, for the first time in almost 40 years, Rex Munsee will not be carrying a badge. When Sheriff-elect Shawn Zerfoss is sworn in, Munsee will be a civilian.
Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Clarion became the biblical city of Bethlehem on Friday night, thanks to the congregation of Trinity Point Church of God.
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are endorsing “test-to-stay” policies that allow close contacts of students infected with the coronavirus to remain in classrooms if they test negative.
BROOKVILLE — The state’s plan to toll nine bridges on interstate highways, including the North Fork bridge in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County, met with criticism on Wednesday night in Brookville.
A man and a woman are each facing charges of possessing and distributing methamphetamine in the Venango County area.
When she was a young girl, Tamara Bell had a dream — to be a writer.
Tomorrow’s entrepreneurs visited today’s businesses on Thursday, as four eAcademy students toured various downtown Franklin businesses to learn firsthand how to manage a business.
The Venango County commissioners, during their Tuesday meeting, approved signing on to settlements the state attorney general has reached with an opioid maker and distributors.
Once upon a time, they sat under a live Christmas tree waiting for young boys and girls. They were things like pickup trucks and dump trucks, dolls and dollhouses, to name a few.
Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, has been appointed by the state Senate to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas, which was created when Judge Robert Boyer retired in April.
As winter is set to officially begin next week and the COVID-19 emergency continues to sweep through the area, the state Department of Health reports influenza cases are on the rise.
