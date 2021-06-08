HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania state lawmakers are returning to session Monday with a big June agenda and sharp differences over the future of the state's finances, schools, energy sector and election procedures.
With four weeks to wrap up work for an on-time budget, the Republican-controlled Legislature will have lots of distractions: the month is packed with lawmakers' fundraisers and impending votes on hot-button social issues.
COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) - When the sun rises over Omaha Beach, revealing vast stretches of wet sand extending toward distant cliffs, one starts to grasp the immensity of the task faced by Allied soldiers on June 6, 1944, landing on the Nazi-occupied Normandy shore.
CLARION- The Clarion Chamber of Commerce's legislative breakfast Friday turned into a debate between local, state and federal elected leaders and citizens and PennDOT officials over the proposed tolling of select interstate bridges in Pennsylvania.
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania is proposing two adjustments to the state election law overhauled by Act 77 in 2019, which allowed for mail-in ballots in state elections, among other changes.
Franklin-area residents commemorated Memorial Day on Monday by remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving with the nation's armed forces through several observances across town.
Both the Oil City Veterans of Foreign Wars and Oil City Knights of Columbus held their annual Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday as speakers solemnly remembered members of the military who paid the ultimate wartime sacrifice.
CLARION - Federal CARES Act funds have made Clarion County a little safer, as the county has used a $595,498 block grant to purchase communication equipment for fire companies, ambulance providers and the county's Public safety Department.
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners have awarded $303,887 in COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) money to 17 county businesses, and more than $130,000 in state funding remains available - for now.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked U.S. intelligence officials to "redouble" their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese lab.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A state House committee voted on party lines Tuesday to keep portions of the governor's coronavirus disaster emergency in place until October but end fast-track contracting rules and other provisions.