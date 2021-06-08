HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania state lawmakers are returning to session Monday with a big June agenda and sharp differences over the future of the state's finances, schools, energy sector and election procedures.

With four weeks to wrap up work for an on-time budget, the Republican-controlled Legislature will have lots of distractions: the month is packed with lawmakers' fundraisers and impending votes on hot-button social issues.

Fun at Viking Games

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

As a fun way to end the school year, students from St. Stephen Elementary and Venango Catholic High School in Oil City competed in the inaugural Viking Games at VC on Monday morning.

Grads get diplomas

  • From staff reports

Commencement ceremonies were held Sunday afternoon for graduates at Franklin and Venango Catholic high schools.

Housing market's doors open

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

There's been a lot of activity in Venango County's housing market as of late, and a couple of local Realtors have both different and similar takes on what the future might hold.

PennDOT, lawmakers debate bridge toll proposal
PennDOT, lawmakers debate bridge toll proposal

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION- The Clarion Chamber of Commerce's legislative breakfast Friday turned into a debate between local, state and federal elected leaders and citizens and PennDOT officials over the proposed tolling of select interstate bridges in Pennsylvania.

Changes to state election law sought

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania is proposing two adjustments to the state election law overhauled by Act 77 in 2019, which allowed for mail-in ballots in state elections, among other changes.

An OC treasure

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Oil City's Hasson Park will mark its 125th anniversary with a big celebration Saturday.

Horsethief Days chairman: Event will take place

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION - Ron Best, chairman of the Knox Horsethief Committee, made a recent pledge in regard to this year's annual festival:"It's gonna happen - one way or another, it's gonna happen."

What a 'Final Ride'

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Franklin High School seniors enjoyed a full day of events Tuesday designed to send off the students with a memorable "Final Ride."

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Venango in line with state

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

After being given the choice, Venango County will permit unvaccinated people to enter its buildings without masks once the state lifts the mask mandate on those individuals.

Revved to return

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of boat racing's standout events, the Two Mile Run Regatta, is back this weekend for its 24th year.

Purr-fect mix

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

SHIPPENVILLE - For the past eight months, Girl Scouts from Clarion Troop 17024 have been donating their time at Clarion PAWS feline adoption center.

Grant aids Clarion County safety crews

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - Federal CARES Act funds have made Clarion County a little safer, as the county has used a $595,498 block grant to purchase communication equipment for fire companies, ambulance providers and the county's Public safety Department.

Portion of I-80 reopens

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 are now open in Venango County following to a multi-vehicle crash.

SUMMER HOME

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The Log Cabin Family Restaurant has found a new home - albeit just for the summer - at Two Mile Run County Park. The grand opening is scheduled this weekend.

Where did virus originate?

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked U.S. intelligence officials to "redouble" their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese lab.

Dozens of jury prospects, but no one to seat

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - Efforts to jump-start Clarion County's jury trials after postponements prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic encountered a speed bump - a lack of jurors in one of the cases.

True colors showing

  • From staff reports

Many volunteers pitched in to place about 1,200 flags on the graves of military veterans in Calvary Cemetery on Monday evening in preparation for Memorial Day.

Emergency powers could be curbed

HARRISBURG (AP) - A state House committee voted on party lines Tuesday to keep portions of the governor's coronavirus disaster emergency in place until October but end fast-track contracting rules and other provisions.