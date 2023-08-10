Panel on the origins of the Venango County Fair unveiled

Philip and David Runninger, from left, grandsons of Ralph and Louise Runninger who donated the initial 7 acres on which the Venango County 4-H Fairgrounds stand, look at the temporary historical interpretive panel unveiled at Runninger Hall at the fairgrounds Wednesday. Philip and David’s father Paul Runninger, who was one of the original youth volunteers who helped to clear the fairgrounds and who continued as a strong supporter of Venango County 4-H and the fair, passed away earlier this year and is one of the 2023 fair dedicates. Paul’s wife Aleta Runninger was also present Wednesday.
Yvonne Paranick, volunteer with the Venango County 4-H Development Committee, gives a brief history of the origins of the Venango County Fair to family members and friends of the Renninger and Lazar families, as well as volunteers and fair enthusiasts, at the unveiling of the historical panel Wednesday. State representative R. Lee James and state senator Scott Hutchinson were also present for the event.
Six-year-old Josh Click of Grove City, left, digs into the bin for more Legos while his brother Parker Click, five, works on his Lego creation during the Lego-building competition at the Venango County Fair Wednesday.
Thirteen-year-old Kyle Johnson of Utica is the center of attention of Lady and Polly, two heifers owned by Madison Doyle, left, before a class at the beef show Wednesday. Kyle was showing Polly for Doyle. Kyle, brother of 15-year-old Maddie Johnson who died in a car accident earlier this year and for whom a memorial ceremony was held at the Phillips Arena on Sunday, also showed his sister’s steer, Lucky, earlier in the fair, and received reserve champion, said his mother, Holly Johnson.
Jean Latchaw of Rocky Grove inspects several of the handcrafted items on display in the Foster-Bullock building at the fair Wednesday. Latchaw said she had been watching the Pee Wee horse show earlier in the day, and was “just out for a beautiful day.”
Aidan Seelbaugh, 14, left, works on a spider or some kind of vehicle—he hadn’t decided yet—while his younger siblings Kolton, 5, and Allanah, 4, construct their own creations during the Lego competition.
Amid the sounds of animals lowing, whinnying and bleating and the mouthwatering smells of fair food experienced by generations, the Venango County Fair celebrated its history Wednesday with the unveiling of a historical interpretive panel on the origins of the fair and of the Venango County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Family members and friends of Ralph and Louise Runninger, who donated the original 6.46 acres to start the fairgrounds, as well as of Bill Lazar, a Cooperative Extension agent and one of the fair’s founders, gathered at Runninger Pavilion along with elected officials, volunteers, and fair enthusiasts to witness the unveiling.
It was back on July 20 when a discharge from a brine storage tank was identified, prompting Venango Water Co. to issue a “do not consume” water advisory to its more than 200 residential and business customers.
Testimony continued Wednesday in the Venango County murder trial of Oil City man Brandon Wells as jurors heard from a friend of Wells who said Wells spoke to him about his desire to kill Brierlie Walters months before she was found dead in a barrel in the home the couple shared.
Street issues were the topic of the hour for much of Franklin City Council’s meeting Monday as the panel discussed expanding parking, the pricing of city parking passes, traffic lights and other issues.
The cast, crew and production team of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: In Concert” have been hard at work on the stage of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin in final rehearsals for Friday’s opening night show.
The city of Franklin elected to stay in-house once again with its city manager on Monday evening, when deputy city manager James Wetzel was approved by council as Franklin’s new city manager starting Jan. 1, 2024.
The state Department of Environmental Protection has confirmed the contents of its surface inspection report that was prompted after the release of brine, which led to a "do not consume" water advisory in Reno.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s defense attorney says the former president never asked Mike Pence to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 election, but only wanted the former vice president to “pause” the certification of votes to allow states to investigate his claims of election fr…
Even before the end of her second song, audience members in Bandstand Park in Franklin were rising to their feet with applause and cheers for first-time Taste of Talent competitor Lexie Gilson of Mifflintown, who was voted the winner of the 14th annual Taste of Talent at the finals Sunday night.
After the Venango Water Company sent out a notice to its Reno customers July 21 saying they were under a “do not consume” water advisory, the Reno Neighborhood Association announced a volunteer opportunity for community members.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s overdue state budget moved closer to completion Thursday after Senate Republican leaders summoned their colleagues back to the Capitol to complete work they had held up when budget negotiations with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro soured a month ago.
According to U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, there has been no movement from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in regard to a request for a telephone town hall meeting between the agency and the communities that would be affected if areas of the French Creek watershed were to become a national wild…
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers will be sentenced to death for perpetrating the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, a jury decided Wednesday.
Three Pennsylvania judicial candidates attended a breakfast on Tuesday morning in Oil City as they began another day of campaigning, and few people even knew they were in town for the meet-and-greet event.
Families and kids from across the community got to meet emergency services personnel, first responders, and even Smokey the Bear during the second National Night Out of Venango County on Tuesday evening.
Chris Ewing, co-owner with husband Speedy Ewing of C&S Hardware in Oil City, told the newspaper that they have closed on the deal that sold the building housing the business to Pathways Adolescent Center.
Brigadier General Beth (Carbaugh) Salisbury, a Marienville native who has had a career of more than 35 years of service with the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, has assumed command of the Army Reserve’s 807th Medical Command deployment support unit.
DENVER (AP) — As Denver neared triple-digit temperatures, Ben Gallegos sat shirtless on his porch swatting flies off his legs and spritzing himself with a misting fan to try to get through the heat. Gallegos, like many in the nation’s poorest neighborhoods, doesn’t have air conditioning.
Representatives from Venango Water Company and the Department of Environmental Protection met again Friday to discuss the ongoing Reno water issue, but no new developments were reported later in the day by either party.